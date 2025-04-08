



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, welcomed Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Monday to congratulate them for winning the World Series last season.

Trump complimented the very talented people who beat New York Yankees in five games, while refusing to present certain Democratic senators during the ceremony because I do not particularly like them, so I will not present them (). The event came on a manic Monday for American actions after Trump doubled his prices.

Trump chose several dodgers for their achievements last season, praising Ohtani to have become the first baseball baseball baseball player, Japanese launcher Yoshi Yamamoto and the MVP of the NL Tommy Edman championship series.

Trump congratulated Betts for his game and excavated the Boston Red Sox to exchange it to the Dodgers and they hugged the ceremony.

AP Audio: Ohtani, Betts and the champions of the World Series Dodgers visit Trump in the White House

The AP Washington correspondent, Sagar Meghani, reports that the World Series champion La Dodgers visited the White House.

Betts, the stars outfall at the time for the 2018 Boston Red Sox champion, did not do that the teams go to the White House next year during the first mandate of Trumps. Betts was on the Dodgers when they won the World Series in 2020 and attended the celebration the following year under President Joe Biden.

Betts, 32, is the only black player from the Dodgers who came from the World Series team from the last Seasons.

No one else in this clubhouse must take a decision like this except me, said Betts during the weekend of its decision. This is what makes things difficult. But that's what it is. I do not try to do this policy by any means. All I am with my team to celebrate something. It is a privilege to obtain an invitation like this. I just want to be there with them.

Manager Dave Roberts had qualified the invitation a huge honor that each champion of the World Series could live. Roberts said that deciding to go to the White House was not an official conversation that he and the players had had.

The trip occurred almost a month after a web page of the Ministry of Defense describing the Brooklyn Dodgers icon and the Civic Rights icon Jackie Robinsons, the military service was restored after its decline.

This development occurred after the pages honored a winner of the black medal of honor and members of the Japanese American service were deleted which, according to the Pentagon, were an error in the midst of the efforts of the departments to eliminate the content which distinguishes the contributions of women and minority groups, which the Trump administration considers Dei.

Neither Robinson nor any other great previous dodgers, the grown -ups were mentioned during the ceremony.

Trump briefly talked about the former owner of New York Yankees, George Steinbrenner, whom the former New York called a friend. Trump also had fun owners of notorious Yankees with his managers after congratulating Roberts.

I think he would have even lasted with George Steinbrenner, said Trump. You lose two games and have pulled.

The co -owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter, and the launcher Clayton Kershaw made brief remarks in the White House. Kershaw presented Trump a Dodgers and N ° 47 jersey on the back.

Trump may have tilted his hand which he expected that the Dodgers who were 9-2 before the match on Monday evening in Washington are repeated as champions of the World Series.

After seeing how much you have successfully completed the season, I can tell you that you can plan to be back here, I hope you can be back here, next year, Trump said.

The Stanley Cup of the Stanley in the title of NHLS, Florida Panthers, became the first team to visit Trump in his second term when they were honored during a ceremony in the room was in early February.

The White House also said that the NFLS Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles had accepted their invitation for April 28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/white-house-trump-dodgers-e57776e2222bb64c55971a124b960156

