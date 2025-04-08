The chicken game on Trump's prices lets the world guess





Watch: Does the United States are heading in a recession? Three warning signs to be monitored

One day before Donald Trump's “reciprocal” prices should come into play, the American president seems to be locked in a high -challenged chicken game, with the world economy suspended in the balance.

Certain nations labeled “the worst delinquents” rush to do well with the White House to finish this game before it reaches a potentially devastating point.

China, on the other hand, plays a different game, one of the reprisals and resistance.

Meanwhile, Trump has advanced, even if some allies in Congress and Wall Street wonder if it goes too far. On Sunday, when he was asked what level of market fall he would tolerate before changing course, he broke that it was a “stupid question”.

So, is it a negotiation tactic, because many investors and politicians hope or play a longer game aimed at definitively restructuring the world economy and the place of America? In this new world, the fact that a country is an ally or an adversary depends on the fact that this nation gives a good deal in the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the world leader to visit the president on Monday afternoon, has tried to play Trump's new game. He promised that his nation which was split for prices of 17% would lower its commercial barriers and move to eliminate its trade surplus with the United States.

“We think it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I think that Israel can serve as a model for many countries that should do the same.”

Other nations seem to continue a similar strategy in the hope of a positive result.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called Trump on Monday morning, which prompted the Treasury Secretary Scott to declare that the United States began negotiations with the nation to “implement the president's vision for the new golden age of world trade”.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Europe was “ready to negotiate” with the United States, offering a mutual reduction in tariffs on industrial goods for zero a proposal that Trump praised during remarks at the Oval Office, while saying that she was still “not enough”.

There were no such gestures from China. On Monday morning, the first American economic competitor announced that it was responding to the increase in the price of 34% of Trump with an additional 34%.

It prompted Trump to threaten 50% additional American rates on China if he did not go back on Tuesday.

“China has chosen to isolate itself by retaliation and double the previous negative behavior,” said Bessent on X. “More than 50 countries have responded openly and positively to the historic action of Donald Trump to create a fairer and more prosperous global trade system.”

China's reaction to Trump's last decision was just as frank.

“We have underlined more than once that the pressure or the threat of China is not a good way to get involved with us,” said the Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu, his partner of the BBC CBS News. “China will firmly protect its legitimate rights and interests.”

Watch: Iran, prices and hostages – Trump key moments meet with Netanyahu

Such a series of reactions and reprisals from China and the United States seemed to be exactly what investors feared last week, while the American stock market indices fell with two-digit percentages.

On Monday, an increasing refrain of business leaders denounced the Trump pricing plan, including the financiers of Wall Street who had been strong public supporters of his administration, it seems that the president is backing up by force of the will.

Meanwhile, the American markets were about to jump to any reason for hope. When a message on social networks on Monday morning said that the president was considering a 90 -day delay on the new prices, perhaps drawn from a misinterpretation of the comments made by Trump's economic adviser, Kevin Hassett on Fox News – the American stock market indices have skyrocketed. The S&P 500 index added 2.4 tn of dollars in market value for about 10 minutes, it is only for everyone to disappear once the White House quickly denied that the president was considering such a decision.

Trump closed the door again on Monday afternoon, saying that he was “looking at” no delay. He was always at full speed on the prices.

“We are going to have a gunshot,” he said.

Perhaps the most worrying message for investors and foreign leaders hoping for a last -minute stay and a stability outing ramp – came from one of Trump's best sales advisers, Peter Navarro.

“It is not a negotiation,” he wrote in an article of opinion of the Financial Times published Monday afternoon. “President Trump is still ready to listen. But world leaders who, after decades of cheating, suddenly offer to lower the prices – know this: this is only the beginning.”

So, if it is the beginning of a broader systemic change, what is the desired final objective that may be potentially worth the global economy?

A theory is that Trump has a plan with several of his main advisers The “Mar-A-Lago Agreement”, his name is called the ultimate goal of convincing American trade partners to weaken the US dollar on the international currency exchange. Such a decision would make American exports more affordable to foreign markets and decrease the value of the major reserves of the American currency of China.

It is a plan pushed by Trump's economic adviser, Stephen Miran, although he denied that it is a current administration policy.

It is only one of the possible explanations for current stock market chaos that Trump deliberately prompted one that many other eminent economists provide is risky. It is far from being the only one.

Since Trump shocked the world of his radical price plan, the White House officials took place in the media to preach patience and offer a selection of sometimes contradictory explanations on the Trump World War's strategy. It does it to increase income and protect the American industry – or as a negotiation tool. The prices are permanent or are temporary. They will encourage individual agreements to other nations – or will oblige a large multilateral agreement.

While Trump relies on Wednesday's pricing cliff without any signs of safeguard, he seems willing to keep the world to guess.

