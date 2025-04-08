How countries react to Trumps Game of Chicken over Prices: why the Asian markets bet on Japan on the game of Chinas | Commercial news





There are three different models emerging from the way countries react to the American president Donald Trumps reprisals. At one end is the Chinese game book of the resolute opposition and reprisals in tit-for-tat.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has thrown the glove, promising to take countermeasures to protect its own rights against Trumps threatens that it would impose additional rights of 50% on imports by the United States from China, if Beijing did not withdraw the rate of 34% imposed on American products last week to correspond to the Levy struck in Washington earlier.

Japan opts for negotiated regulations Japan seems to be on the other side of the spectrum, preparing to send a team to negotiate with Washington one of the first movers of this match. President Trump said on Monday that he spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and confirmed that Japan was sending a team to negotiate trade with the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Reuters reported. The story continues below this announcement The stock market markets of Japan seem to have taken the figure, the Benchmark Nikkei 225 increasing by more than 6% and the Topix up almost 7% in early trade. Other Asian markets have followed gains in Japanese actions. After attending a strong sales pressure for the last three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have recovered too than 1% in the opening trade on Tuesday. Optimism on Asian markets is to the belief that the Japanese could write negotiations and make Washington DC appear on the prices imposed in Tokyo, in turn allowing Trump to win. This could define the model so that others follow. There are those who wish to submit, with the Bangladesh, the second exporter of clothing ready for the world after China, now proposing to buy various American agricultural products, including cotton, franchise of rights in order to avoid American reciprocal prices. Cambodia and Vietnam would also look at the conciliation option. The question of whether the European and American markets will be inspired by the first gains in Asian actions is something that supports the key to knowing whether the western market players really adhere to Trumps mood to negotiate. UE considering the two options The European Union's response places somewhere between the reactions of Japan and China. The block ministers of the 27 nations had gathered in Luxembourg to discuss their response to the new Washington commercial regime. Since the transatlantic commercial relationship is the largest in the world, worth around 1.5 Billion of euros, there is a considerable concern between European capitals. EU officials, however, came to say that they prefer to negotiate that fighting the United States on prices, but in parallel, they prepare a potential list for reprisals and other reprisal measures. A negotiated solution, however, is the preferred option, as expressed by some of the participants in the Luxembourg meeting, and unusually supported by Trumps Ally in Washington, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. India has largely maintained a silence studied during the best of the last 48 hours, other than a naked basic declaration that it examined the order of American prices. Since then, the responses have been modest, with individual ministries playing the impact on their respective constituents. In private, however, the officials said that New Delhi had opted for negotiations, rather than a reprisal approach, a clearly different strategy from the approach adopted during the first Trump administration when New Delhi responded to the American steel and aluminum prices with countermeasures. The story continues below this announcement Chinas resolves the opposition In the case of China, the American prices pushed the Chinese markets deeply in the red, the Hong Kongs climb the most by diving in almost three decades. The concern in this part of the world is that Trump has slapped the prices several times, with the threat of news that are looming on the horizon. The first set of tariffs of 10% on Chinese products was imposed in February, plus an additional 10% in March, plus 34% announced last week, and now the threat of an additional 50%, which effectively doubles the import cost of all Chinese goods in the United States. This would effectively create an economic blockade between the two largest economies in the world where there will be no job. Trump gave Beijing time until Wednesday afternoon to withdraw his prices by 34%. Between the United States and China, it seems that Beijing can have a greater lever effect and the power of the management of a climbing tariff spiral, at least in the short term. Unlike Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping is not confronted in the elections as soon as possible, there is very little internal opposition to his management of the economy at this stage, and the country is already deploying a package of stimulus which includes a combination of budgetary and monetary measures. China has much more power when it comes to continuing its set of budgetary stimulus in the future. Beijing also has the possibility of intensifying its internal deepening project for deepening the country's domestic consumption market, which will take some of its export surpluses if the tariff war should have been extended for a long time. The United States is disadvantaged in all of this. There is little firepower on the budgetary side, with the exception of the prospect of an extension of the concessions of the corporate tax that Trump had promulgated during his last mandate. Concern, there is also an imminent force test that the Trump administration is likely to have with the American federal reserve on the question of the reduction of interest rates, which, according to the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, would not happen anytime soon. It could be more difficult for the United States to play long match with China on this climbing spiral.

