



Trump has returned to Florida (his 9th trip here since January 20, 2025, inauguration) for the golf tournament liv. The family was there to support him. Well, almost everyone.

Watch: President Trump arrives via the helicopter to Trump National Doral

President Trump arrived at his golf course in Doral, Florida, in a helicopter before being guided at his place of stay by secret services.

Trump played 3 series of Golf in Florida during the same weekend while 1000 Trump-Elon Musk demonstrations occurred.

The Super Bowl. The Daytona 500. NCAA wrestling championship finals. Now golf tournament liv. President Donald Trump made high -level sporting events part of his inheritance during his second administration.

Trump managed a golf trifecta that he attended, played or participated in his three National Golf Club sites in Trump in Florida after his arrival on April 3, 2025, for a four -day stay in his country of origin. It was his ninth visit to Florida and the eighth of his private club, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, since his second term began on January 20, 2025, or the day of the inauguration.

On Thursday, April 3, the first was Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, where the president's complex welcomed the Liv golf tournament supported by Saudi. He made the headlines to win his helicopter, Marine One, on the golf course. On Friday, April 4, the president played the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from Mar-A-Lago. He went to his golf course via the beast and the presidential motorcycle. On Saturday, April 5, Trump would have played in the senior championship at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, about 12 miles north of Mar-A-Lago. It was the same day as the demonstrations at the national level against Trump and Elon Musk, the CEO of Spacex / Tesla which heads the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government. There were 45 Trump-Elon Musk rallies in Florida, with some on the road to Mar-A-Lago. While more than 1,000 demonstrations at the national level occurred that day, the White House published a declaration Congratulations Trump for his success on the links, announcing the “president won his second round of the championship of senior clubs” in his Jupiter Golf Club and mentioned that he “advanced the championship” the next day. On Sunday, April 6, reporters traveling with President Notald Trump at Trump Golf Golf Club in Jupiter and described after the president. He left Florida later at night.

Sometimes the members of his inner circle, including the Trump family, accompanied Donald Trump to high -level sporting events. You will find below information on the games, the matches or the competitions he attended and who was sitting in the VIP box with the commander-in-chief.

Where's Trump? Was it in Mar-A-Lago, Florida, during the Musk Trump-Elon rallies? Has Trump played the 2025Liv golf tournament in Florida?

Donald Trump returned home to Florida to visit his three Trump National Golf Club locations here. He played three golf cycles this weekend and won another club championship even with the country in crisis and in the world fall markets after announcing his “Liberation Day” prices on April 2, 2025. It was his ninth visit to the Sunshine State and the eighth of his home and his private club, Mar-AGO in Palm Beach, since his second term, the president started on January 20 2025.

Trump crowned his long exit from Golf, including Dinner, with the Golfersat of Liv Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, playing at the Senior Club Championship at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, where winner was declared. He played golf at the Trump International Palm Beach Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, not far from Mar-A-Lago.

Has the first lady's golf tournament Melania Trump been in Florida?

No, First Lady Melania Trumpddid does not attend the golf tournaments or activities in 2025 in one of her husband's clubs, Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, Trump International Palm Beach Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, or Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Melania Trump also did not attend the final of the NCAA Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the 67th Daytona 500 annual in Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Super Bowl Lix (alias Super Bowl 59 or Super Bowl 2025) in New Orleans, Louisana, Donald Trump.

Although Donald Trump visited Florida eight times since his second term started in January 2025, Melania Trump did not accompany her on Air Force One during one of these trips to his home, although some special guests have such as Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his father, Viktor Knavs.

Donald Trump Jr., elder Sonof Donald Trump and the late Ivana Trump, attended golf tournament festivities on the weekend of April 4, 2025 and shared his VIP access to his Instagram followers.

His girlfriend, model and worldly Bettina Anderson, also published a Liv golf activity with his Instagram followers.

Donald Trump Jr. did not attend the NCAA fighting championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or at 2025 Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Florida, nor his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The pair attended the Super Bowl Lix in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025 of the Super Bowl, the day they became “Official Instagram”.

The couple attended other large-scale events such as Donald and Melania Trumps The New Year 2024 Party in Mar-A-Lago and inauguration Day Festivities in Washington, DC

Was Ivanka Trump at the Liv 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida?

Donald Trump’s eldest girl Ivanka Trump did not attend the Liv 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida. She also did not attend 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ivanka Trump attended the Super Bowl Lix in New Orleans and was held next to her father in the VIP box, publishing on her trip via Instagram Story and his Instagram flow. She gave him 8.2 million followers an overview of her seat view (with an invitation to acquire sound) on board the Air Force One. A former main advisor to Donald Trump in his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Ivanka Trump, married to Jared Kushner, brought their youngest son, Theodore James Kushner, at Super Bowl.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are parents of three children, Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner.

Was Eric Trump at Liv 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida?

Yes. Eric Trump, the youngest child of Donald Trump and the late Ivana Trump, played golf alongside the pros of the Liv Golf Pro-Am tournament at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, teaming up with Governor Ron Desantis. The first lady of Florida, Casey Desantis, and their son, Mason Desantis, attended golf liv events. Fox News host Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, published photos of the couple and their children during the golf festivities. Lara and Eric Trump also sported purple Lavender outfits for Liv Golf at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, according to her Instagram flow: “(two Emojis Purple Heart), we did not even plan it!”

Eric Trump also attended the 67th Daytona 500 annual in Daytona Beach, Florida. With him, his wife, Lara Trump, former president of the National Republican Convention, and their two children, Luke Trump and Carolina Trump. Carolina stood on the racetrack with her famous grandfather.

Eric and Lara Trump also attended the Super Bowl Lix in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, with her father, his sister Ivanka Trump and her son Theo Kushner and her brother Donald Trump Jr. with three of her children and her girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

Was Tiffany Trump at the LIV 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida?

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump and model Marla Maples, did not attend the LIV 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Doral, Florida. Nor did she appear in the final of the NCAA wrestling championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in March 2025, Daytona 500 in Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16, 2025, or Super Bowl Lix in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9. The last public appearance of the couple at the Atrump Family Event took place on the day of the inauguration, when his father was sworn in as 47th President of the United States

Was Barron Trump at Liv 2025 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida?

Barron Trump, the only child from Donald and Melanatrump, was not in any of the golf clubs that bear his last name. Barron Trump did not attend the Liv 2024 golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Miami, Florida, and he made no appearance at the Trump National Golf Club in Doral, Florida, or Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The youngest son of Donald Trump also did not travel to the Caesars Superdome Stadium in New Orleans for the Super Bowl Lix on Sunday, February 9, 2025, or in Daytona Beach, Florida, on February 14, 2025, for the 2025 Daytona 500 in Daytona International Speedway, or in Philadelphia, the walking final. Barron Trump 19 years old, 6 feet 9 inches high, 6 inch high, a first year at the Stern School of Business of New York University, made a public appearance for the last time when his father was sworn in to the American Capitol in Washington, DC, for the day of the inauguration (January 20, 2025).

(This story has been updated with new information.)

Sangalang is a main digital producer for USA Today Network. Follow his Instagram Ontwitteror at @ byjensangalang. Support local journalism. Install subscribing to a Florida newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/news/2025/04/07/trump-golf-florida-melania-ivanka-barron-bettina-elon-musk-protests/82623873007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos