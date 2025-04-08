'Dr. Doom 'Roubini warns the delirious markets about Fed Rescue like Trump, Xi Jinping, Jerome Powell locked in a dead end with high stakes – Blackrock (Nyse: Blk), General Motors (Nyse: GM)

Renowned economist Nouriel RoubiniNicknamed “Dr Doom” for his pessimistic but often precise predictions, warned Monday that the financial markets were mistaken on the desire for the federal reserve to intervene in the middle of the climbing of trade tensions.

What happened: “The markets were delusional that Powell put the exercise price above Trump's exercise price. This is not the case!” Roubini wrote on X, referring to the price level at which the Fed would intervene to stabilize the markets.

The American economist of Turkish origin described a “three -chicken game” between the president Donald TrumpPresident of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powelland Chinese president Xi JinpingEveryone waiting for the others to concede first.

The comments arise as markets attack Trump's pricing threats against China, including a potential duty of 50% if Beijing does not withdraw its recent 34% tariff on American products by April 8.

A 3 -way chicken game is played between Trump, Powell and Xi. The Powell Put exercise price is much lower than Trump's. And Xi's power strike live is even lower; Thus, Xi will leave Trump for the moment in this Nash reprisal game. This is a three -dimensional failure – Nouriel Roubini (@NOURIEL) April 7, 2025

Powell admitted on Friday that higher prices “will make their way in our economy and should increase inflation in the coming quarters”, but stressed that the emphasis is placed on its double mandate as Maximum use and stable price.

Craig Shapiro of 3 circles investments note The market sought either A “put trump” or “fed could” but “was informed last week that the two puts are struck lower”, which suggests a “significant slowdown in the market”.

Roubini criticized Trump's negotiation approach, writing that “higher failures and poker players like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Xi are already manipulating Trump “, adding that unlike his first mandate, Trump 2.0 has” above all a bunch of advisers from Sycophantic Yes Men Wimpish “who will not challenge his” worst destructive political instincts “.

Blackrock Inc. CEO Larry Fink warned that prices “freeze more and more consumption” in the wider economy, which impacted not only Wall Street, but rue Main, where “62% of Americans are now investing in actions”.

