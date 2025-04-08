The leaders of the PTI Slam Slam Murad Saeed's Unilateral Protest Call





Former Federal Minister Murad sought to address the public rally on April 15, 2023. Facebook / @ Muradsaeedsenior leaders, foreign supporters promoting dialogue. Supporters based on the United States want to slow down social media campaigns.

Islamabad: Key members of the Pakistan Tehreek-E-INAFS Pakistan Committee (PTI) expressed serious reservations about the unilateral announcement of Murad Saeeds of a protest march in Swat on April 11.

The question should be raised with the founder of imprisonment of the parties, Imran Khan, who will finally decide to support the opportunity to support the position of confrontation pushed by Bellician leaders like Saeed or to allow moderates within the party to defuse tensions in search of potential relief.

According to sources, doctors and Pakistani businessmen based in the United States, who recently met Imran in Adiala prison as well as a senior Islamabad official, urged PTI chief to curb the aggressive social media campaigns of the parties. However, there has not yet been a clear signal of Imran ordering its digital teams to reduce their rhetoric.

The superior personalities of the PTI, including the president of the Barrister Gohar Ali Khan party and several members of the political committee, would not have been unhappy with the decision of SAEEDS to call the demonstration without consultation or official approval from the management.

These decisions require the green light of Imran Khan, a senior party official declared to this correspondent, adding that the marches and gatherings of past protest had given few political gains and rather intensified the pressure on the party and its imprisoned leaders.

The current feeling among many in the PTI and in particular among foreign supporters who try to negotiate a certain form of reconciliation between the establishment and Imran move towards dialogue rather than confrontation.

Neither the expected international pressure was materialized nor the aggressive policy raised us, said an initiate of the party. We also realized that the judiciary is unlikely to deliver what we hoped. Dialogue remains the best option, but it cannot succeed in the presence of hostile social media.

