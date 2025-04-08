Difficulties in difficulty buying Esemka cars, solo residents suggested Jokowi and PT SMK









Solo – A resident of Laweyan, Solo City, AUFAA LUQMANA RE claimed to have trouble buying an ESEMKA car. He then filed a complaint against the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo or Jokowi and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi via the Surakarta district court. Aufaa lawyer, Sigit N Sudibyanto, said he had filed the trial today. The trial is saved online with the online registration number SKT-08042025051. “This is a default trial. Basically, the applicant feels disadvantaged by the Promise of the defendant 1, Mr. Jokowi, because he programmed the Esemka car as a national car brand,” said Sigit during a press conference in Serengan, Solo City, Tuesday (4/4/2025). Scroll to continue with content He explained that Jokowi promoted the Esemka car several times. From the moment, Jokowi was mayor of Solo, the governor of Dki Jakarta, until the beginning, he is president. But so far, mass production of Esemka cars has never been carried out. According to him, this condition made up of AUFA who wanted to open a shellfish car rental company and wanted to buy a bima esemka car because his fleet could not intend. He explained that in Fa even had time to go to the Esemka factory in Boyolali in 2021. But so far, he has not been able to have an Esemka car. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Esemka car factory in Boyolali, Central Java. Even Jokowi looked as excited as he tried Esemka's pick-up. Photo: Special / Setpres “Although it is not yet (there is a purchase transaction), but it has been recorded for a long time. It was questioned in Boyolali (Esemka factory) to respond to marketing, also discuss it. I want to buy it is not there,” he said. “We did not pay the DP at all, but we interviewed the factory or the warehouse. Meet marketing, but we did not make any transaction. But we hoped, so disappointed,” he continued. Because the national car program did not work, its party considered it a defect. This is what underpins his client to submit a legal action. “The request is, declaring that the complainants could not hold their promises in terms of Esemka cars en masse, so that they were classified as acts of default. The applicant felt disadvantaged by legal interest so that the defendant is the lowest price of the ESEMKA collection of RP 150 million each. Contacted separately, the solo public relations of PN Bambang Ariyanto said that there had been a trial which was consulted online from the solo district court, but had not been treated. “There is (a trial) between but has not been verified. Tomorrow is verified again Yes“Bambang said when contacted by Detikjateng. (Ahr / ahr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/hukum-dan-kriminal/d-7859613/ngaku-kesulitan-beli-mobil-esemka-warga-solo-gugat-jokowi-dan-pt-smk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos