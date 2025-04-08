Shit, Silver Fox: PM Narendra Modi is evaluated by foreign ladies in viral video; Find out how he does





April 08, 2025 02:42 pm is A viral video shared by a content creator has resurfaced on the internet, where it asks foreign nationals to assess PM Modi. The answers will surprise you Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful, most popular and worshiped world leaders. He took the country to great heights and cultivated an India economy. But that's not all. The PM Modi is also a star on social networks, with a fan following more than 100 million. Well, today, we came across an old viral video that has resurfaced on the Internet, where a content creator asks foreign women to assess the Prime Minister of India. He only shows them an image of Modi Ji, without revealing who he is. The verdict will surprise you pleasantly. Foreigners note Prime Minister Narendra Modi Yes, you read that right. This Vox-Pop viral video was originally shared on Instagram by Anchor, actor and creator of Divya Fofani content in November of last year. He has now resurfaced and makes Internet crazy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rizz. The clip begins with a woman who looks at PM Modis Photo with admiration and saying: shit! Silver fox. Ten. Ten out of ten. She continues by explaining, he looks intelligent. Looks like an intelligent man. Her friend agrees, just like the next lady who is invited to assess PM Modi. Another woman continues to spring, ten more than ten. I mean, it is a blessing to be this age and to seem good. I think he looks good for his age. Later in the video, a man is shown PM Modis Picture, after which he declares, looks wise. Yeah, guy. The silver fox. He seems to have large skin. A lady even called PM Modi my type after giving him complete marks. When the content creator revealed that Modi Ji is the Prime Minister of India, she replied, well, I want to meet him. This year, Prime Minister Modi will be 75 years old. We wish him many years of victories and hearts around the world! See less

