Aleema Khan reveals that Imran received two offers from Powers Thing – Pakistan





The sister of the founders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Aleema Khan, called on parties of parties on Thursday to demonstrate their support for Imran Khan.

Addressing the media outside the Lahore responsibility court, she also revealed that Imran Khan had received two major offers from the powers in place. She said Khan was invited to leave the country or to be silent for two years.

Aleema also underlined the need for a meeting with her brother, who has been refused in the past three weeks.

In addition, she said that two cases were treated that day: one of May 9 and another linked to the demonstration of October 5.

She noted that, although the case of the case on May 9 was with the Supreme Court, they appeared five times for the October 5 affair, but the investigating officer failed to appear.

Aleema Khan said that the judge said that if the investigator did not present the file, he opened the cabinet to recover it.

She expressed her frustration, declaring that if justice is not rendered, they would prefer to withdraw their request for release under bail, recognizing the helplessness of the judges in the situation.

In addition, she suggested that the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mines and minerals acts.

Regarding an upcoming American delegation, she said they came to Pakistan on their own and that she had no additional information on the issue.

The founder of the PTI had asked if they had transmitted her message abroad, to which she said that they only communicated what he educates them.

She concluded by noting that he expressed his commitment not to put pressure on the pressure and will not retreat.

