The first day of negotiation after the rupture of the prolonged IDX scholarship, the Indonesia IDX Stock Exchange was forced to close five minutes after its opening today (April 8), down 9.2%, deep concerns about American prices and deeper structural problems, including a decrease in RUPIE, erratic presidential policies, budgetary outsourcing, an increase in public enterprise and of the company and the growing presence of the military.

The Jakarta Stock Exchange (IDX) reopened after 30 minutes, recovering some of its losses but closing from 546 points, or 8.5%, at 3 p.m. to 6008.5. But the prognosis is intended for continuous market upheavals after falling by 22%, compared to a maximum of 7905 on September 19. The Rupiah fell by more than 10% compared to its September 24 summit by 15,1330 to reach RP17 261 at the value of the dollar, bank interruptions in the global financial markets.

US tariff hikes on April 2 and Chinas reprisal prices on April 4 sparked capital outings and weakened the currency of emerging markets, not just Indonesians, but Jakarta was already in the middle of a fall when the prices were announced. .

President Donald Trump imposed a 32% tariff on Indonesian exports to the United States, which should come into force on April 9, due to a trade surplus in favor of Indonesia of US $ 17.9 billion, out of 28.1 billion US dollars, mainly in shoes, clothing, machines and electrical equipment. The Jakarta Palace said he would not retaliate, announcing that he would rather continue negotiations with the US trade representative and other agencies. The coordination of the Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, said that the decision not to fight back had been made in order to protect long -term bilateral trade relations.

“The approach was adopted to protect the investment climate and maintain national economic stability,” said Airlangga in a written declaration on April 6. He added that President Prabowo Subaianto had asked the government to issue an official response to Washington DC, and to prepare a commercial delegation for other talks.

The United States ranked as a second business partner in Indonesia after China, with 11.2% of exports per value in the United States. Indonesian imports from the United States were 11.34 billion US dollars, although this figure does not represent the intangible American records on its service account, including unrelated to the Google merchandise, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and lower players, without mentioning the royalties generated by the tastes of McDonalds, and other globalized American brands.

It is uncertain what action in Indonesia could take the uncertainty about the upheavals caused by Trump of the global commercial regime. Governments everywhere on the planet are facing falling markets in the middle of chaos, of them rushing on the delegations in Washington to plead in terms of relief.

Prices can trigger a recession for the Indonesian economy in the fourth quarter of 2025, “said Indonesian natural resources should decrease whether the global industrial sector contracts following American prices.

But Jakarta has problems with its own manufacture, many of them generated by Prabowo. The IDX Composite reference index dropped so strongly on March 18 that managers also interrupted exchanges for 30 minutes, the worst market performance since the start of the COVVI-19 pandemic.

A combination of national problems has eroded the confidence of investors, including a series of government policies implemented without adequate risks. Analysts urge the government to take immediate recovery measures to prevent deeper collapse. The state’s budget deficit in February reached 31.2 Billions of RP, with debt reimbursements totaling 79.3 billions of rupees in the first two months. The increase in debt burden could hinder productive public spending, preventing the economy from receiving an optimal stimulus.

Since its entry into office on October 1, Prabowo has launched a universal school lunch program whose costs are expected to reach 420 boillions of rupees (25.90 billion US dollars), more than 10% of the entire equivalent budget budget of 226 billion US dollars by the end of the year. He also supports a massive dike of $ 60 billion to protect Jakarta from sinking, and continued downstream of the resources based and other programs. Former president Joko Widodos blocked the capital of the government of Kalimantan, Nusantara, remains an expensive project and his completion feels more and more uncertain.

Estimates from 2023 suggest that the six largest construction companies in Indonesia have been collectively for debt purposes of more than 1,000 blunders of rupees (62.8 billion US dollars), on average of $ 11.3 billion per business, which is likely to seriously limit their ability to invest in new projects and technologies. The debt is largely motivated by the use of SEE borrowing jokowis to finance many expensive infrastructure projects, including Nusantara, during its decade in power.

However, Prabowo raised other concerns, in particular, as Asia Sentinel reported it on February 28, the constant vagueness of the boundaries between an elected civil government and the army, the TNI (will try nasional Indonesia). In March, the Indonesian Parliament adopted revisions to the country's military law, allocating more civilian posts to active military officers while students and activists protest against legislation, affirming that this could bring the country back to the draconian era of the “new order” of the former president of the very suharto man, when military officers dominated civil affairs. Prabowo, a commander of special forces under Suharto, is regularly Expand the armed forces Role in what was considered civilian areas, including its flagship program for free meals.

Then there is Daya Anagata Nusanta Investment Management Agency, or Danantara, the new sovereign investment fund launched by Prabowo with the mission of putting the economy in Hyper Drive. It is initially designed to supervise a fund of approximately $ 20 billion, a figure which should reach 900 billion US dollars, with plans to invest in more than 20 strategic projects, especially downstream, artificial intelligence and renewable energies. Modeled according to Singapore’s temasek, Danantara has controlled the assets of all SOEs, and he raised concerns about potential questions of political interference and governance, given his close ties with Prabowo and other acquired interests.

I think the problem is that the Prabowo government is full of conflicts of interest, said a Western businessman. The CEO of Danantara, Rosan Roeslani, is simultaneously Minister of Investment, a clear conflict of interest. He is a unique friend of the Bakrie family. The COO is the nephew of Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the powerful Minister of Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments under Jokowi and currently President of the National Economic Council. The feeling is that it looks more like corrupt Malaysia 1MDB than an appropriate fund with transparent governance.

The real sector is also subject to significant pressure, as evidenced by the spread and an increase in non -efficient loans (NPL), which increased to 2.17% in January 2025, against 1.9% in 2024. Meanwhile, the continuous damping of the roupine added pressure on companies with exposure to the denominated debt.

From this point of view, it seems that Trump prices could finally be too much for Jakarta to wear.