Three -year prison, a fine of $ 7,000; Pakistans Law Law Cybercrime Alarm Alarm about the Strong





Pakistan tightens its grip on digital discourse. A recent overhaul of the law on the prevention of electronic crimes (PECA) sparked a deep concern among journalists, legal experts and human rights defenders, who warn that the amendments are less of the fight against cybercrime and more on the silence of dissent.

The new law, supervised in response to the growing threat of disinformation and digital crimes, has considerably widened governments control over online spaces.

In January 2025, the president of the Pakistans Asif Ali Zardari signed amendments to the Act on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (PECA), originally, was adopted in 2016. The government developed the decision as necessary to combat disinformation and maintain public order in an increasingly digital society.

Civil society organizations, journalists and digital rights defenders say that this could have serious consequences on press freedom and civil freedoms in a country where democratic institutions are already under pressure.

They have raised concerns about section 26 (A) disturbing, the vague definition of false news, and the difficult and unclear penalties described in invoicing of invoicing up to three years in prison and the fines exceeding US $ 7,000 to disseminate false information or false information against government critics and clearly define the votes of votes.

Critics also stressed that the bill had been pushed without appropriate consultation or public discussion. They warned that the decision to establish four new bodies to regulate digital content would impose excessive and overlap layers of control, potentially stifling freedom of expression and open discourse.

Digital censorship. Image edited.

These fears are not unfounded. Even before the changes of 2025, the PECA had often been invoked to silence dissent, in particular criticism led by the army and the judiciary.

More disturbing, the laws are complete the restructuring of the digital regulatory landscape of Pakistans.

A new and much more powerful agency, Social Media Regulation and Protection Authority (SMPRA) was created to supervise and control digital content in Pakistan.

The SMPRA is now empowered to block the content it deems harmful to national security, public order or morality, the terms left deliberately vague. A new investigation body, the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), has also been trained, equipped with powers to stop and pursue individuals under PECA.

At a time when Pakistan has more than 116 million internet and increasing dependence on social media for news and political commitment, the impact of these modifications is likely to be varied and deeply felt.

Repression of journalists and social media users

Pakistans Press Freedom is fragile and the amendments of PECA 2025 intensify this vulnerability. The country ranks 152 out of 180 in the 2024 press freedom index by journalists without borders, going from 150 in 2023, signaling a deterioration environment.

Amnesty International argues that these modifications violate international standards of human rights, in particular under the international alliance on civil and political rights, which Pakistan has ratified in 2010. Freedom of expression, a cornerstone of democratic societies, requires that the restrictions be precise, necessary and proportional to the end of things that this law does not meet.

Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns in Amnesty International, South Asia, said that the amendment introduces a criminal offense against those who have perpetuated so -called false and false information and imposes a maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment with a fine. The vague and ambiguous framing of certain elements of the offense, as well as a history of the PECA used to silence dissent, raise that this new offense will cool the little right of online expression in the country. »»

The power of the SMPRA to censor the content without judicial supervision or transparent directives flout these principles.

Youtuber Farhan Malik, based in Karachi, was arrested for allegedly broadcast false news on his channel. In Islamabad, journalist Waheed Murad was briefly detained in March after retweeted a declaration by a nationalist Baloutche figure.

In Rawalpindi, a man was reserved under the Act modified PECA for having published a Tiktok video alleging corruption in the local traffic police. In Bannu, another user was arrested for criticizing religious scholars behind the observation of the Ramadan moon.

Meanwhile, the State continued journalists exiled by other means. Properties belonging to Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khanboth based abroad were taken under anti-terrorism laws at the beginning of 2025.

Although carried out in a different legal framework, these actions strengthen the tendency of the expansion of the power of the State on freedom of expression, in particular in digital spaces.

The growing list of people targeted under PECA includes some of the most recognizable names in Pakistani journalism.

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan has faced multiple arrests since 2022 for his commentary pro-Imran Khan. The revised PECA is now considered a direct continuation and an escalation of this model.

A narrowing space for expression

The government insists that the new law is necessary to protect national unity and prevent chaos. The authorities cite incidents where false content has triggered violence or political disorders.

But criticism say that the scope of laws is dangerously wide, allowing authorities to label almost all forms of dissent as disinformation. The concern is not only theoretical.

In 2024, Pakistan attended a series of internet closings in the midst of demonstrations following general elections, measures which still restrict access to information.

The use of online campaigns supported by the State to discredit political opponents, journalists and even activists only added to the fears of a digital police state.

The new regulations also require social media platforms locally, open offices in Pakistan and respond to requests for withdrawal within 24 hours. Failure could cause fines or even bans. This raises serious questions about the neutrality of platforms and the future of open speech in the Pakistan digital space.

There are also economic implications. The Pakistan IT sector, which has shown significant growth potential, could suffer from foreign investors and technological companies faced with legal uncertainties.

In addition, the law could compromise the trade privileges of Pakistans with the European Union, in particular the status of GSP +, which is conditional to adhesion to international standards of human rights.

For young Pakistani, who represent more than 64% of the population, this law threatens their most accessible platform for political participation, employment opportunities and creative expression. With largely controlled television and the media printed in difficulty, social media has become the last refuge for a free debate. This space is now closing quickly.

Although Pakistan is not the only one to seek to regulate digital platforms, Turkey and several other countries have adopted similar laws – fragile democratic structures and the powerful role of its soldiers make it more likely.

In most democratic states, these laws are adopted after public consultation and often include legal guarantees. The changes in the Pakistans have been accelerated without parliamentary debate, contribution of civil society or any significant commitment with journalists and human rights groups.

The absence of transparency and regular procedure has only increased distrust. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) called on January 29, the day the bill was signed, a black day for freedom of expression. The Bolo BHI digital rights group warned that the law would lead to general self -censorship when people are starting to fear that even occasional comments or satire can lead to arrest.

Since 2016, more than 150 media workers have been reserved under PECA, and with new amendments, this number should not increase. The murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in 2022, the forced exile of several investigative journalists, and the continuous arrests of those who criticize the government highlight an aggravation of the environment for freedom of expression.

Throughout South Asia, media independence is increasingly threatened. In the World Press Freedom Index in 2024, Pakistan ranked 152nd and India slipped even more to 159th out of 180 countries, both indicating a serious deterioration in journalistic freedoms. These rankings reflect the growing use of draconian laws, surveillance and intimidation to silence dissent.

