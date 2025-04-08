It was inaugurated by Jokowi, the profile of Lulu Hypermarket would be closed





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The retail network of Lulu Hypermarket would soon be closed in the near future. Some points of sale are known for having offered products with a large reduction or a discount.

The director general of real estate commercial studies and shopping centers (CRSC), Yongky Susilo, said that the retail commercial conditions have long been soft, even since 2011. “Retail growth It's been a long time, “he said when he was contacted on Monday, April 7, 2025. So what is the profile of Lulu Hypermarket?

Launch of the official page, Lulu Hypermarket is a retail division of Lulu Group International. Lulu now has more than 260 points of sale dispersed in various countries, ranging from the United Arab Emirates (water), Egypt, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Lulu Hypermarket claims not only as an ordinary store, but provides several complete support facilities, such as large arrangements, parking lots, playgrounds for children, catering areaExchange of money and independent saying machine (ATM).

Lulu wears the slogan “where the world comes to shop (where people come to shop) “While his vision is to become a global retail brand by maintaining the position in the number one and trying to be a popular employer for multi -language employees in the present and the future.

Then, the mission had used to carry out the vision of Lulu, which offers unique purchasing experience to customers with unequaled quality in terms of products and services, while continuing to explore new market opportunities and add value to all business partners.

In Indonesia, the first point of sale of Lulu Hypermarket was inaugurated by the 7th president of RI Joko Widodo in Plaza Taman Modern, Cakung, East Jakarta on May 31, 2016. At that time, Jokowi said that the desire for retail stores to become the Gateway for Indonesian products to various countries, due to the vast network and the Tesie.

At that time, the opening of the first water hypermarket in Indonesia also participated in a number of ministers, civil servants, members of the Association of Affairs and the general public. Previously, the group of retail network owners had also announced an investment plan of US $ 500 million in the expansion of companies.

The first release of Lulu Hypermarket in Indonesia has an area of ​​200,000 square meters, which is expected to absorb more than 5,000 workers in three years. The point of sale is the 126th store in the world, belonging to Lulu Group.

The Lulu group, Yusuf Ali, said that Lulu's initial investment in Indonesia had reached $ 300 million in the first phase. “We plan to open 10 hypermarkets at the end of 2017, as well as a logistics and warehouse center in Indonesia,” he told Cakung on Tuesday, May 31, 2016, as a city of Between.

As for the period 2019 to 2020, Indonesia exports to the United Arab Emirates through the Lulu hypermarket was recorded at US $ 7.5 million. Certain Indonesian export products included in the retail network include clothing, fresh fruit, utensils and kitchens, paper, shrimps, chocolate.

Annisa Febiola And Eka Yudha Saputra Contribute to the drafting of this article.

Publisher's options: Echo Takbir refusing expulsion on the island of Ressang

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/pernah-diresmikan-jokowi-ini-profil-lulu-hypermarket-yang-dikabarkan-akan-tutup-1228735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos