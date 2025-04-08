



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted today with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana at his residence, while the flagship program has completed ten years since its launch in April 2015. The Prime Minister congratulated the beneficiaries, stressing how the program transformed lives by transforming dreams into reality. He said that the initiative has allowed those who were previously neglected and stressed that for the Indian people, nothing is impossible. Modi said Mudra Yojana had been presented to provide financial support to countless people and allow them to present their entrepreneurial skills. He stressed that the program aims to empower the young people of the country, which makes them autonomous and confident, with the ability to become job creators rather than simple job seekers. The Prime Minister noted that more than 70% of Mudra loans are women and that almost half belong to planned castes, listed tribes and other backward classes. He described each loan mudra as a symbol of dignity, self -respect and opportunity. The Prime Minister said the government will continue to strengthen the credit ecosystem so that each budding entrepreneur has access to growth possibilities. He stressed that the regime has not only strengthened financial inclusion but also social and economic empowerment at the base. During the interaction, the beneficiaries shared their entrepreneurial experiences with the Prime Minister. A beneficiary of Rae Bareli said that the program had completely transformed his life. Another Bhopal beneficiary said that the program had given him the confidence necessary to leave his job and start a business. The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana offers loans without warranty up to 20 Lakh rupees at micro and small businesses. Over the past ten years, more than 52 loans increased by more than 32.6 Lakh believed have been sanctioned as part of the program. Among the States, the Tamil Nadu recorded the highest residence, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Jammu and cashmere lead among the territories of the Union. The Mudra Yojana has also received international recognition, the International Monetary Fund recognizing its role in promoting inclusive entrepreneurship in India.

