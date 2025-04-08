Maybe the solo party is not happy





Jakarta, Kompas TV – The executive director of the Indonesian political parameter Adi Prayitno has evaluated, if the news of the meeting between the president Prabowo Suubianto and the president of PDI Perjuangan or PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI really occurred, he showed that there was political cooperation between PDIP and the Gérindra party. According to ADI, the second meeting also underlined the relationship between Megawati and Prabowo as an old friend who can now cooperate politically. However, he underlined the meeting which would have been carried out in private. The measure could be taken to maintain the feelings of Prabowo supporters who have not fully accepted the PDIP to join the government. Read also: Prabowo would have met Megawati last night in Teuku Umar, Dasco and Muzani were reluctant to comment However, Adi also mentioned that there were those who did not do it happy, namely solo. The solo party that is served is the 7th president of Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Yes, many people say that one of the parties may not happy And not to accept if PDIP is part of Prabowo is the solo, “said Adi to journalists on Tuesday (4/4/2025). “It is therefore natural that it was then carried out in private and that no one secured until last night, there had been a meeting between Prabowo and Megawati,” he added. ADI explained that PDIP's support for a number of Prabowo government policies has become a strong indicator of cooperation. He gave an example of support for free nutritional food policy (MBG), to delay tax rates and to the revision of the TNI law. “I think PDIP is the first political party that provides political support to Prabowo,” he said. Previously based on a journalist report KOMPAS TVA White Garuda Limousine MV3 car was seen that Prabowo used to leave Megawati's house. But there is no certainty to know who is in the four -wheeled vehicle. Not long ago, a black sedan appeared that contained the vice-president of the Maison Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and the president of MPR Ahmad Muzani. However, the two were reluctant to comment on the journalists waiting in front of the house of Megawati. Read also: Prabowo Ajari Didit has no enemies: if his father does not love me, you are friends with them Both simply gave and threw a smile on the journalist's camera. Meanwhile, the head of presidential communication Hasan Nasbi said he did not know the meeting of Prabowo yesterday with Megawati. He said he was on his way abroad. “I have no information on this subject (the meeting of Prabowo with Megawati). I am still on the plane on the way to Istambul,” said Hasan in Kompas.tv, Tuesday (4/4/2025). https://www.youtube.com/watch?

