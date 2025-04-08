



Exchange of greetings During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan transmitted the greetings of his Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Water; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates of Dubai; And his Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court. He also transmitted to India Leadership and people that the leaders of the United Arab Emirates wish for the country's growth and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his greetings to water leaders and expressed his hopes of continuous progress and prosperity for the nation and its people. Deepening of links The two leaders discussed the deepening of the strategic partnership between water and India, marked by a shared vision for the future. They highlighted the importance of strengthening additional links, based on their long -standing relationship and their common development objectives. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the pride of the AUES by the regular growth of its partnership with India, a relationship based on decades of mutual respect, shared interests and a joint prosecution of progress. He expressed the confidence that the next cooperation phase would bring even more important gains in a range of strategic fields, including investment, trade, tourism, industry, infrastructure, logistics, energy, food security, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and space. He noted that the partnership also covers essential sectors such as health care, education, defense and other key areas on the development programs of the two countries. Indian expatriates have greeted Sheikh Hamdan recognized the precious contributions from the Indian community to the development of water. In this context, he highlighted the country's efforts to provide an inclusive environment to all residents. It has cited the UAE World Class Infrastructure Network, the Flexible Logistics Network and the Legislative Framework, which together create a secure environment adapted to growth for businesses and investments. Incitations for investments Presence of India economic transformation under the leadership of the Modis Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamdan is anxious to evolve the bilateral partnership to meet the global challenges and emerging opportunities. The two parties highlighted the importance of providing solid incentives to a greater investment and launching new joint ventures by taking advantage of the complete economic partnership agreement and the bilateral investment treaty signed by the two countries. Reunion also addressed the need to stimulate mutual investment and encourage closer collaboration between water and Indian private sectors. They discussed the potential for establishing new partnerships that benefit from economic development in the two countries. The two leaders also discussed regional and international developments, affirming the importance of dialogue as the best way to resolve disputes, safeguarding stability and pursuing safe and prosperous future.

