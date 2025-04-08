They are capable and want, we use it





Jakarta, Kompas.com – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO denied only the ministers of recruitment of the 7th president of the administration of President Joko Widodo to be minister in his government. Prabowo said the government of the government were again involved in Red and white cabinet Because they have skills and want to return to the office. “So, if I am accused,” wow, it uses elderly people, there is no. I only use people who are able to work for people, to work for the nation and the state. If he is capable and he wants, we must use it, “Prabowo said when meeting investors to the economy in Menara Mandiri, Central Jakarta, Tuesday 8/4/2025). The head of state also claimed not to see the minister or the head of the institution he chose came from which part and his parents. Read also: Prabowo calls the results of the work cannot be as fast as lightning: which can immediately be the prophet Moses … He only considers performance as proof to judge that someone is able to occupy a certain position. “Angk, based on evidence. So I stick to philosophy The right man and the good woman on the spotdon't do it The right man Just, yes, “said Prabowo. The former Minister of Defense also illustrated a pilot who has never been asked for his origin or his religion. As long as he is able to drive a plane well, the pilot is able to navigate flights well. Read also: President PRABOWO: Fierce Minister of Labor, but many have no official cars “(If) he can bring flights. The safety of hundreds of people in his hands, why was she replaced?” He asked. In addition, Prabowo admitted that he did not like people who did not say that, but were able to show concrete evidence. “I was often ridiculed because I opened the opportunity to be ridiculed, on the right. And I said I didn't like people who only said. As we know, there are a number of ministers in the Red and White cabinet who were previously the Minister of the Jokowi government, among others, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



