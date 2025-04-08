The PM Narendra Modi writes to the wife of Manoj Kumars Shashi Goswami: will never forget meetings, insightful conversations with him | Bollywood News





Actor Manoj Kumar died on April 4 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai due to cardiogenic shock. Since his death, tributes from all over the country have flocked, remembering the legendary actor and the inheritance he left. Among the people who shared their condolences, there is also Prime Minister Modi, who wrote a letter to the wife of Kumar, Shashi Goswami. “Through the medium of films, the veteran actor and director M. Manoj Kumar has portrayed India's pride in a hard -hitting way. Many of his films have played an important role in strengthening the feeling of nationalism in the minds of citizens. On the one hand, his films gave life to the independent struggle of this country, and on the other, his films have also motivated a better tomorrow for their country, said the Prime Minister. He appreciated Kumar's contribution to the cinema and how the story of his films, including the songs, helped create a feeling of patriotism. “Based on our traditional Indian values ​​and culture, its many films and many songs speak of devoting yourself to the country, and we will remember him and sung forever.” The story continues below this announcement Read more: Angry Jaya Bachchan obtains support from Internet users as she reprimands older fans to ask for photos to meet Prayer of Manoj Kumars. Watch “I will never forget the meetings and the insightful conversations that I had with Mr. Manoj Kumar. His death is a huge loss for the film industry, and I pray to that he gives all his loved ones and to the benevolent and the patience to endure this loss,” added the Prime Minister. He had previously published on X (formerly Twitter) paying tribute to the great actor. Deeply saddened by the death of the actor and legendary filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, which was particularly known for his patriotic zeal, which also reflected in his films. The works of Manoj Ji ignited a spirit of national pride and will pic.twitter.com/f8pyqoxol3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025 Manoj 'Bharat' Kumar was 87 years old and has not been well held well for some time. His films have transformed the representation of films and patriotic characters and galvanized support for the development and evolution of his country. Films like Shaheed, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Kranti moved the public and obtained Kumar the nickname “Bharat Kumar”. The actor had donated the prize he received with the National Prize for Shaheed's family to Liberty Bhagat Singh, proving that he could inspire greatness at the same time and outside the screen. The film, based on the life of Bhagat Singh, remains a classic cult. The letter written by the Prime Minister sent Shashi Goswami. The actor will be one of the most influential actors in Bollywood, and his heritage is forever cemented in the minds of all those who refuse to forget him even after his departure.

