Unfortunately, the reprimand against Jokowi, Komaruddien Mangunjaya reminds Bung Karno – El Jabar proverb

Jakarta, Eljabar.com – The activist of the Jokowi volunteer movement, H. Komaruddien Mangunjaya, expressed his opinion after the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo is no longer in office.

Komaruddian regretted that during this period, there were still a lot of parties that reprimanded Jokowi, Seloah did not remember the way in which the extraordinary realization of the solo man during his 10 years.

Even if he was no longer president, Jokowi with simplicity and humility always wanted to continue serving. Then, what's wrong if Mr. Jokowi continues to serve? Komaruddien said, during an exclusive interview with these media on Monday (7/4/2025).

Komaruddian said he understood the content of Jokowi's heart, namely to continue to contribute greatly to the nation and the state of Indonesia.

Stop wearing yourself, swearing each other. For him (Jokowi; Red), the position can be finished, but the service is never finished. The agitation that occurs currently and non-productive must be stopped immediately, he said.

It is not a country of fighting sheep, a country that blasphemes without thinking of cultural customs taught by combatants according to Pancasila's philosophy which they give birth as a basis for the country's state, Komaruddian continued.

Remember the word ir. Sokarno; My struggle is easier because it takes out the invaders, but your struggle will be more difficult because it is against your own people, added Komaruddian, citing the declaration of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, IR. SOEKARNO.

According to him, Bung Karno had long recalled, that the most difficult struggle was against the nation itself.

Bung Karno's concern has become reality in our country. It is precisely a person who was infinitely blasphemly, being burned down. When Jokowi took office, hatred methods were urgently expressed for political passions that were not in accordance with the struggle and the Pancasila, he said.

Komaruddien explored, Jokowi who was born from the village, a person who was not popular with the descent predicate, even said that Jokowi was born on the banks of one of the solo rivers, but for 10 years sincerely serving that Indonesia has progressed a lot.

Flashback, Jokowi is supposed to direct solo for two periods with the love of his people, without any obstacle. Then Jokowi migrated to Jakarta with the encouragement of figures and volunteer movements, Jokowi has advanced as candidate for the Governor of Dki to be elected, examined Komaruddie.

In addition, added Komaruddian, the movement of voluntary activists who wanted to change to encourage Jokowi to move forward to challenge the 2014 presidential elections and were finally elected.

What is the doubt of Jokowi's achievements for 10 years in power? He began to build infrastructure, toll roads, airports, terminals and ports that greatly affected the community economy, he explained.

Then, said Komaruddian, Jokowi managed to build a multiplier effect, which is an economic concept which explains how changes in a spending component can lead to greater change in national income or global economic production.

In the hands of Jokowi, Indonesia Sentris. Then, how does Jokowi want the disadvantaged areas of the East comply with Java? It was done by Jokowi. How is the development of NTT, Papua, that even the price of staples is almost the same as in Java. The price of Pertamax (BBM) in Papua, which was once exorbitant, is now parallel to other regions, Komaruddian.

He also recalled how Jokowi's unpopular policy, such as the actions of Freeport Indonesia, was taken care of by the government up to 50%.

In addition, the exploitation downstream of nickel which led to Indonesia was continued in the world of trade. According to him, the tripe of a Jokowi had never been made by a leader before.

So what hates Jokowi? Is it aware that the children of the nation, that your hatred is nothing, it will even harm you. It is not that more and more people are not sympathetic now to your Asbun movement (origin of your sound; red), he said.

On the contrary, the community is never stopped, even until Jokowi has a complete task, there are still many people who come and go on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, solo like a person who still lacks the leadership of Jokowi, added Komaruddie.

He hopes that in this momentum of Eid, slander, slander and hatred towards Jokowi will be arrested because he is only wasted energy.

Aware, such a nature is no longer sold in the interest of thirst for political thirst. After all, this Asbun was also entrusted to help Jokowi, ultimately not confidence, he said.

Especially as a Muslim Muslim child, added Komaruddian, the Koran clearly recalled not to slander, maledify and spit the hatred.

Meaning: o You who believe, whether it is a group of men lower the other group, laughter may be better than them. And not that a group of women has degraded other groups, it could be better. And do not like to criticize yourself and not call with the title containing a ridiculous. The worst call is bad after faith and those who do not repent, so they are the ones who are cruel, the light of Komaruddian, collecting the QS Alhurah verse 11.

So QS Alhujurat pays 12 which means: o You who believe, stay far from the oldest (suspicion), because some of the ancients are sin.

And don't look for people's ills and don't use each other. One of you who likes to eat his dead meat? Of course, you feel disgusted towards him. And fear God. In truth, Allah is the recipient of the merciful, the merciful, added Komaruddie.

He also hopes that this momentum of Eid can ensure that all parties are aware of waiting for it to be more beautiful to use blasphemous methods.

We are far from our neighboring countries. The changes made by Jokowi in the past 10 years have been extraordinary. Let's join hands to build a country that was almost a century, said Komaruddie. **