“Daro mat, income tax waala nahi aayega”: PM Modi's Banter with Mudra Yojana beneficiary | Watch





Prime Minister Modi marked the 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana by welcoming beneficiaries to his residence, highlighting the impact transformer that the program had on their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Tuesday a light moment with a beneficiary of Mudra Yojana, ensuring that he will not have trouble with the income tax department to reveal his income which increased exponentially due to the program. The opportunity came while Prime Minister Modi met a group of beneficiaries from across the country at his residence to celebrate the 10 years of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). In a post X, before the meeting was disseminated, the Prime Minister said that the beneficiaries had shared with him many fascinating ideas on the way this program had transformed their lives. “To mark # 10earsofmudra, I invited the beneficiaries of Mudra from all of India to my residence. They shared fascinating ideas on the way in which this scheme has transformed their life,” he wrote in an article on X. One of the highlights of interaction was the jokes of Prime Minister Modi with a Kerala man who shared how loans in the program helped him develop his business and his income. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi asked the man how much he had won for a month, to whom the first took a brief break, and Prime Minister Modi jokingly said: “Daro Mat, the Wala Naha Aaayega income tax” (don't worry). Income tax will not bother you). The man then revealed that he won about Rs 2.5 Lakh per month. Watch the video here: Prime Minister Modi marked the 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana by welcoming beneficiaries to his residence, highlighting the impact transformer that the program had on their lives. The beneficiary is Gopi Kishan, an entrepreneur, who has left his job in the United Arab Emirates (water) to start a solar panel installation company on the roof. He explained how Mudra Yojana had played a central role in his journey, declaring that it had helped to transform him into a prosperous entrepreneur. The Prime Minister recognized this remark with a sign of the head of approval. The native of Kerala also mentioned that the Yojana had greatly contributed to the growth of its companies and had created many job opportunities. When the Prime Minister asked if his mother was upset by his decision to return to India, the entrepreneur replied that everything worked well at the end. What is Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana? Launched on April 8, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Ministers Mudra Yojana (PMMY) were designed to offer an institutional credit without guarantee that can go up to Rs 20 Lakh through members' loan institutions (MLIS). Since its creation, more than 52.37 loans, totaling RS 33.65 Lakh Croore have been punished, with around 20% of these loans benefiting new entrepreneurs, as the secretary of financial services M Nagaraju points out on Monday during a press briefing. The PMMY meets the financial needs of a wide range of stakeholders, including emerging entrepreneurs and workers farmers, through various initiatives as part of the program. As part of the PMMY, member loan establishments such as planned commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRB), small financial banks (SFB), non -banking financial companies (NBFC) and microfinance institutions (IMF) offer loans without warranty to Rs 10 Lakh. These loans are intended for income -generating activities in the manufacturing, trade and services and activities related to agriculture sectors. The program was launched to promote small businesses, banks have been responsible for providing unanswered loans in three categories: Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (RS 50,000 to Rs 5 Lakh) and Tarun (RS 5 Lakh at Rs 20 Lakh).

