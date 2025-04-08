



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by an ostrich during a recent family outing in a Texas wildlife park. Johnson, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2019 until his resignation in 2022, went to visit the United States with his wife Carrie Johnson and their children. In video sequences shared by Mrs. Johnson, the old-PM could be seen being peak by the ostrich through the open window of a car while driving in a wildlife park. The ostrich approaches the driver's side window before before considerably trapping the chief of the party-conservative. “Ow!” Mr. Johnson can be heard, while his son laughs at entertainment. “Too funny not to share,” said Johnson. Mr. Johnson can be heard Jeller and express blasphemies after the ostrich attack before quickly grabbing the steering wheel and leaving. “Cripes! Oh, F *** ING Hell,” said Johnson after the attack. We do not know where in the state of solo star, the johnsons were driving when the incident occurred. However, the New York Times confirmed that the former Prime Minister and his family have been seen by dinner at Stumpy's Lakeside Grill, a restaurant in Granbury, Texas on Saturday. As Prime Minister, Johnson was famous for his character as Slapstick and his public blunders who came to define his mandate at 10 Downing Street. In February 2021, the then primary minister raised the eyebrows after having struggled to put a latex glove in hand in a vaccination center codid in Wales. It is “like Oj Simpson,” joked Mr. Johnson. Last year, Johnson was diverted from a voting station for having forgotten his photo identifier after introducing the legislation on the identification of voters earlier during the Prime Minister.

