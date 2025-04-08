SC orders first instance courts to decide on the affairs of May 9 in four months





The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the courts of first instance to conclude affairs related to the events of May 9 in the four months.

A bench of three members summoned on Tuesday and managed by chief judge Yahya Afridi made the order during the call for cancellation of the hearing deposit in the context of the incidents of May 9.

The directive aims to accelerate procedures in the midst of concerns concerning delays in politically sensitive trials, Express News reported.

During the hearing, a defense lawyer expressed his concern about the feasibility of completing the trials in such a short time, declaring that his client was facing 35 separate cases.

Chief judge Yahya Khan replied by quoting the Mashal Khan Lynching case, noting that, like the chief judge of the High Court of Peshawar, the trial had been completed in the three months. He said the anti -terrorist courts were able to judge in a timely manner.

The Supreme Court had also issued similar instructions one day earlier in separate calls linked to the deposit deposited by the Punjab government, urging the lower courts to finalize the verdicts within three months.

The last directive of the court highlights the judicial pressure for a timely justice and effective management of high -level affairs.

In February, it was announced that a constitutional bench of five members of the Supreme Court would take over the petitions deposited by the founding president of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf, Imran Khan and others for a judicial investigation into violent incidents of May 9, 2023 and on the judicial traction in the general elements of last year.

The bench, led by Judge Amicin Khan, will direct the hearing of the two petitions. The Imran petition for the May 9 investigation was filed in December of last year.

Imran and Sher Afzal Marwat had filed the petition for investigation into the alternating electoral allegations in February of last year.

