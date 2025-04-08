PM Modi over 10 years of beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana: a revelation for any government





A screenshot of a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with certain beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) PM at his residence on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the program, in New Delhi on Tuesday April 8, 2025. Photo credit: x @ narendramod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tuesday, April 8, 2025), welcomed the beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana at his residence and said that the program will open for any government. Interacting with the selected beneficiaries of PM Mudra Yojana (PMMY) at his residence on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the program, Mr. Modi declared that this had helped to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among young people in the country and gave them confidence to become job providers rather than job seekers. Thank you all for coming to my residence. We say in our writings that when customers come to a house, the house becomes pure, so I welcome you, the Prime Minister said Modi, interacting with the beneficiaries. Prime Minister Modi said that 33 Lakh Core had been given to the country in the country without any guarantee. Mudra Yojana gave countless people to present their entrepreneurial skills. Interaged with some of the program beneficiaries. Their trip is inspiring. # 10 Ansofmudrahttps://t.co/qcoik1vtki – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025 You have read in the newspaper that it is a government of the rich. Even if you add the total of all the rich, they would not have received 33 Lakh rupees. 33 Lakh breeze rupees were given to the country's man … Today, the young people of India, the entrepreneurial skills they have, if they get a little help, then very large results are obtained. This Mudra Yojana is a revelation for any government. The maximum number of women has manifested itself in this area, he added. The Prime Minister said that the Mudra program was not for Modis praise. This program is to give courage to the young people of my country to stand up, he added. Prime Minister Modi said that among all these beneficiaries, some have provided a job at one, some to 2 and 40 to 50 people. This massive task of providing a job generates the economy. In the Mudra scheme, the greatest number of women have come forward. Women have applied for the most loans, have received the most loans and are also the fastest to repay them, said the PM. During the interaction, the beneficiaries shared information on how this scheme transformed their lives. During the interaction, an entrepreneur of the Kerala, who had worked on the water, revealed how Mudra Yojana took advantage of him, saying that he had transformed him into a prosperous entrepreneur. The Prime Minister asked him if his mother was upset by his return to India, to which the entrepreneur said that everything was fine in the end. Prime Minister Modi in an article on X said Mudra Yojana had given opportunities to countless people to present their entrepreneurial skills. Interaged with some of the program beneficiaries. Their trip is inspiring, he posted on X with a video interacting with the beneficiaries of his residence in the national capital. Today, India marks 10 years from Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (Pmy). PMMY, the Prime Minister's flagship program, aimed to finance micro-enterprises and small undontered businesses. By removing the burden of collateral and simplifying access, Mudra has laid the bases of a new era of basic entrepreneurship. Since its launch in April 2015, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has sanctioned more than 52 loans, believed 32.61 Lakh crores, fueling an entrepreneurial revolution nationally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mudra-yojana-is-an-eye-opener-for-any-government-says-pm-modi/article69425799.ece

