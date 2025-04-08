



China has refused to retreat while a world trade war ignited by President Donald Trump's prices continues to have an impact on the markets, deepen diplomatic rifts and threaten global economic stability. US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan. (File Reuters) China exploded what it described as “blackmail” by the United States, after Trump promised to hike on the prices on Chinese products more than 100% from Wednesday. This decision was in retaliation for the Beijing decision to equal the “reciprocal” functions that Trump unveiled last week-an aggressive climbing of tit-for-tat which overthrew the hopes of a negotiated truce. “The threat of the American party to degenerate the prices against China is an error in addition to an error,” said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a granted declaration. “If the United States insists on having its way, China will fight until the end.” Beijing's hard position, a pointed pivot of its calls prior to dialogue, signals a new phase of the economic confrontation between the two largest economies in the world. The Party Communist flagship newspaper said on Monday that China no longer hung on to the illusions of an agreement, even if it maintains a narrow window open for future negotiations. Fallout Trump prices Trump's fees, announced on April 2, were fast and serious. Stock markets around the world have plunged in the middle of the fears of prolonged confrontation. Although Tuesday noted a partial recovery – Japan Nikkei closing 6% more and Chinese blue shavings bouncing 1% – volatility highlighted a deep uneasiness of investors. European actions rebounded from 14 months, while American term contracts displayed light gains after a murderer who has erased billions of dollars. There is a certain form of mourning, said Stéphane Boujnah, head of Euronext, major European scholarship operator. The United States we have known is now more than one emerging market. Citi lowered its GDP forecasts in China in 2025 from 4.7% to 4.2%, citing growing external risks. Global financial institutions, including UBS, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have issued similar warnings, some analysts predicting that this could be the most disruptive price cycle since the Great Depression. Europe weighs the counterattack The European Union, for its part, carefully calibrates its response. The chairman of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged Prime Minister Li Qiang during a telephone call to support a fair negotiation system and proposed a joint mechanism to monitor the diversion of exchanges from the redirection of Chinese exports cheap from the United States and to Europe. The EU proposed its own counter-tariffs of 25% on a variety of American products, including soybeans and sausages. Discussions on a zero price agreement with Washington are also on the table, but Brussels works a tightrope between standing closure and avoids consumers' backings. XIS Department Walk Chinese President Xi Jinping is confronted with the double challenge to project force abroad while strengthening an economy that was still recovering from a housing crisis and slows consumer demand. Beijing has reported plans to accelerate inner stimulation to support industries struck by prices, while looking for new partnerships abroad – from Southeast Asia to the European Union. Rather than aiming to inflict significant damage, the objective seems to be to exert pressure and encourage dialogue, said Henry Gao, expert in trade law at Singapore Management University. The evolutionary strategy of China includes the reduction of dependence on American trade. In 2017, the United States represented 19% of Chinese exports; Today, this number is less than 15%. American soy exporters, formerly dominant in China, have lost major land against Brazil. However, the XIS government is not aiming for a complete decoupling. Analysts suggest that Beijing is preparing for a written confrontation while keeping the diplomatic channels hampered. China wants to transmit to the United States that it is not intimidated and is willing to hold the ground, Gao said.

