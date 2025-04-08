Bill Ackman lights Trump because of the prices. And he is not alone





London CNN –

Rich business leaders run against US President Donald Trump on his plan to impose a colossal set of prices on the commercial partners of the Americas, while losses are going up in stock markets around the world.

The billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who approved Trumps 2024 presidential box, warned Sunday that spending with the new prices corresponded to a launch of an economic nuclear war.

Trump said on Wednesday that he would impose much higher reciprocal rates on dozens of countries with the highest commercial imbalances with the United States.

In an article on X, Ackman said that business investment will stop, (and) consumers will close their portfolios if the new samples come into force. We will seriously damage our reputation in the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate, he added in the position, which has been seen 10.6 million times.

Unless Trump changes buffer, we head for a self-induced economic nuclear winter, and we have to start silent, warned the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management.

What CEO and what board of directors will be comfortable to make significant long -term economic commitments in our country in the midst of an economic nuclear war? He said, adding that the president loses the confidence of business leaders around the world.

Already prevails over the 10% reference rate on all imports of goods in the United States, came into force on Saturday, and dozens of savings are preparing for even higher samples from Wednesday. These harder countries include the main American trade partners China and the European Union, which are new functions of 34% and 20% respectively.

Other billionaires and rich business leaders have also openly criticized the Trump prices agenda in recent days, because the fear of its economic benefits has seized the markets.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, warned on Monday that prices threatened to increase prices, to drive the world economy in a slowdown and to weaken Americas in the world.

Recent prices will probably increase inflation and have to consider a greater probability of recession, Dimon told the shareholders' annual letter. Whether the price menu causes or not a recession remains in question, but it will slow growth.

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of the Duquesne Family Office, an investment company, said in a position on X on Monday that he had not supported prices above 10%. Druckenmiller is worth around $ 11 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index.

Later in the day, billionaire Ken Fisher, the founder and executive president of Fisher Investments, said on X: What Trump unveiled (last) on Wednesday is stupid, bad, arrogantly extreme, ignoring trade and addressing a non-problublic problem with erroneous tools. However, as close as I can say, it will disappear and fail and fear is greater than the problem, which is optimistic from here.

Fisher noted that he generally does not comment on presidential actions, but on prices, Trump is beyond the pale shots.

Even Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the best Trump Acolyte, said on Sunday that he hoped for a zero-tail situation between Europe and the United States. In an interview with the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini via a video connection, Musk said he wanted to see an effective free trade area created between Europe and North America.

Echoing Ackman, Simon Macadam, world deputy chief economist at Consultancy Capital Economics, said companies were likely to arouse investments due, largely, to the uncertainty of Trumps' tariff policy.

If you are an medium-sized company or even large capitalization, you will be very hesitant on what to do, he said.

If these prices will be negotiated again in a few months, then you waste your time potentially investing hundreds of millions of dollars in new factories in the United States, he told CNN.

In his article, Ackman said that the new prices were massive and disproportionate, saying: that is not why we voted. He called for 90 days in which Trump could negotiate with business partners to resolve unjust asymmetrical tariff agreements.

Trump said his price program is designed to correct the years of unbalanced commerce between America and its partners, in its opinion, by other countries imposing higher prices on American products imported into its markets than the United States.

But investors are clearly not convinced by the plan of the wisdom of the trumps. The stock markets in Asia and Europe plunged on Monday and the term contracts underlined another bad day for American actions, after the announcement of Trumps prices last Wednesday.

