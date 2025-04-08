Before meeting Megawati, Prabowo first consulted Jokowi?





Ntvnews.idJAKARTA – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO met the 5th president of RI Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI. Prabowo met Megawati at the residence of the President of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP), Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, last night. The meeting took place in the midst of a bad relationship between PDIP and Megawati, with the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi himself is a major supporter of Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. This is inseparable from the son of Jokowi, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is twinned with the former Kopauss Danjen. Then, is Prabowo's permission or discussed with Jokowi before meeting Megawati? The Vice-President of the Indonesian Parliament who is also the president of Gerindra Daily, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad gave an explanation. According to him, Prabowo did not go to Jokowi before meeting Mega. “I don't think it is (Prabowo's discussions with Jokowi before meeting Megawati),” DASCO told journalists, Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. According to Dasco, Prabowo did not need to consult Jokowi before meeting Megawati. Because the Prabowo-Megawati meeting is a gathering event. “It's a friendly meeting. You can be with anyone,” he said. DASCO said that friendship took place as part of Idulfitri. DASCO said the second meeting had taken place in a familiar atmosphere. “And the meeting with full intimacy that I see, we also hear more laughs,” he said. We know that the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP deteriorated after Gibran advanced during the 2024 presidential election accompanied by Prabowo. The relationship was getting worse after Jokowi and his family were dismissed from Pdip. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dkbykjkt6yy

