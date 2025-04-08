International Cricket Stadium in Jaffna: Sanath Jayasuriyas asks Modi | Cricket news

On Sunday, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Colombo, the Olevator of the World Cup in 1996 of Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya, asked India to build an international cricket stadium in Jaffna.

There are a lot of talented cricket players in Jaffna, so I asked the honorable Prime Minister if he could help us build this installation in Jaffna … He said that he would chat with his team and will certainly come back soon, said Jayasuriya, 55, who is now the coach of the Lankan team at the Indian Express.

Jayasuriya was one of the members of the World Cup winner team, including Aravinda from Silva, Chaminda Vaas and Marvan Atapattu, who met Modi.

Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the T20 2026 World Cup to Sri Lanka as a co-host alongside India, the government there and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sought to create a new stadium. But the country always recovering from the economic crisis, Jayasuriya admitted that it would be difficult for them.

So that we do it, it is very difficult. As a country, as Sri Lanka Cricket Board, it's very difficult. We managed to set up a system. We have appointed provincial coaches to Jaffna, district coaches, so a system is in place. There are many schools that play cricket in Jaffna. A culture (of cricket) is there … But to go to the next level, we have to connect more with international cricket players and we need India help on this front, said Jayasuriya.

A wonderful conversation with members of the Sri-Lanken Cricket team who won the 1996 World Cup. Monitor pic.twitter.com/3cod0rbzja – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025

Currently, there is no cricket team from the region who appears in the first class circuit of Sri Lankas, although several Tamils, including Muttiah Muralitharan, represented the country.

Explaining the reason why Jaffna, the capital of the northern province of Lanka, needs sports infrastructure, he said: we have the ground in the south – Colombo, Hambantota, Dambulla, Pallequele – but not in the North. We have gone through a long period of troubles for about 30 years. It has changed now and people have to connect the north and the south. And the best way to do it is sport. We have done a lot. But if we can build an international stadium in Jaffna, it will bring people closer and more. They will not feel left behind.

In the 1980s, Jaffna was the basis of the separatist liberation tigers of the Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which engaged in a long civil war against the Lankan government. India had deployed a peacekeeping force to help end the civil war.

It is time that an international stadium came to Jaffna because they are enthusiastic athletes. Like all Sri Lankans, they are also a crowd that loves sport and likes the game passionately. We must therefore also give them this opportunity. This is why I initiated this subject and I hope it will work. In the past, I have pushed a lot into the Sri Lanka team. But I never pushed at an international stage. This is the first time, I thought Jaffna should have one and I made the ground, said Jayasuriya.

In the past, China had helped Lanka build the Mahinda Rajapaka International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.