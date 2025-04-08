American workers feel the effects of Trump's cuts: I see my job drying | US economy





The Americans are struggling with climbing costs, the drop in sales and the decrease in work while Donald Trump evolves to revise the federal government and the economy.

While the American president is advancing with a range of controversial policies, scanning cuts at the covered prices, the Guardian asked American workers how they had been affected. Some asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Trumps' training effects are trying to quickly shrink the federal government dismissing workers, reducing funding and canceling grants already reaching the private sector, workers reporting layoffs, price increases and supply problems.

Consumer confidence in the United States has dropped in March at the lowest level in four years. At least 60,000 federal officials have been dismissed in recent months, in addition to around 25,000 probation employees who have been ordered by the courts.

Federal layoffs have also created challenges in the private sector, with entrepreneurs and companies dependent on workers or federal agencies, as customers reach harshly.

Joseph Revard de Seattle, Washington, worked in a non -profit organization which provided support and references for mental health, drug addiction and problematic game, he declared that his position was eliminated due to the retains of state -owned health service in response to federal cuts.

We work with most of the individuals who participate in the State Medicaid program, said Revard, 67. These are individuals deprived of their rights for a large part, who do not mean anything for Donald Trump or Elon Musk.

Another worker, in a copper and copper manufacturing center in Michigan, said that Trump's aggressive pricing strategy had already caused layoffs and price increases.

We had to increase our prices in order to remain profitable, they said. We had a series of layoffs and layoffs, and expected us more as the economy is getting worse.

Leo Robertson, a metal worker in New Orleans, Louisiana, said that many of his suppliers had already increased prices due to the uncertainty caused by Trumps prices, also forcing him to increase prices. He has already lost international customers, he said, including a repeated customer in Canada.

The increase in steel and aluminum prices has made my tools and replacement parts become even more expensive than they already were, said Robertson. My interior sales have also dropped considerably, which is understandable, because I had to almost double my prices to follow the unstable metal market.

I have lost a particularly important commission for certain architectural copper panels because the customer could no longer afford the cost of materials.

A worker of an Alabama defense entrepreneur, on the other hand, said that a number of colleagues had opted for an early retirement due to federal funding reductions. This leaves a backlog of responsibility, they said. But with the freeze of hires, it just creates more work for already overloaded.

Amy Wachspress, 70, a semi-retired editor based in Portland, Oregon, said that their work had dried through an entrepreneur in Washington DC due to federal funding and subsidy discounts.

I continued to work to earn enough money to complete our income and respond to our basic subsistence costs, she said. We are not extravagant. No trip. Rarely eat outside. Modest life. But I see my work dry. I need to win about $ 15,000 per year to cover our expenses that go beyond what we can pay by using my husband's pension and our social security.

Wachspress and her husband are particularly concerned about reductions in social security benefits. Without them, she said, they would lose their house. Her husband relies on Medicare for the treatment of diabetes and several chronic health problems.

If we lose health insurance, he will die. The same goes for many, many other people, she added. I am personally sadded than anxious. I am in mourning for everything we have lost and everything we want to lose.

