How China plans to bounce prices from Trumps
The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, recently held a meeting with 40 leaders of multinational companies, including BMW and Astrazeneca.
Unlike Donald Trumps rhetoric, XI told high -level leaders that globalization did not disappear. XI is trying to strengthen foreign investments in China, which has dropped in recent years, and establishes new relationships that will compensate for Trump's prices on many Chinese products.
At the meeting of March 28, XI promised to improve market access and assured that business leaders that the communication channels between them and the Chinese government are open.
XI hopes to rely on an anti-Trump rebound and inspire businesses to support Beijing while some signs have emerged that the Chinese economy occurred a little better than expected at the beginning of 2025. Industrial production increased by 5.9% in January and February. Credit growth, which measures the amount of loans granted, also seems to resume, which suggests that companies could grow in China.
Retail sales, which are a major economic marker indicating consumption spending, increased up to 4% in January and February this year, compared to last year.
Beijing is also willing to create new stimulation packages to maintain economic growth in Chinese people, which could further increase consumer confidence.
But this is hampered by a real estate crisis which started in 2021. What followed was an already high local government debt which was exacerbated by the real estate crisis, and the high unemployment of young people that had existed since 2023.
The big question is then what are the factors that could lead to a more floating perspective in the economic fortune of Chinas?
Beijing policy resolve
According to a Bloomberg report, China is traditional on cheap loans and subsidies to stimulate the economic, manufacturing and property market economic sectors. However, these times are over.
The problem is that China has produced more goods for sale than people are not willing to buy. In the past, Beijing relied on the West to buy its products, but with an increase in protectionism and imminent prices from a US from Donald Trump, American consumption of Chinese products should fall.
And if another key market in the form of the EU was to draw inspiration from Trumps Economic Playbook and to impose more prices on China, then Chinese hope in the West for economic growth may not materialize.
The safest way to stimulate sales is by domestic consumption. It is not easy because domestic Chinese expenditure remains relatively low at 40% of the country's GDP, around 20% less than the global average. And if Beijing wants prudent consumers spending in the midst of a relatively low economic perspective, it must do more to increase consumer confidence.
Although China introduced a recovery set in September 2024, it resolved to do more. In a speech in early March 2025 in the Chinese Parliament, the Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang promised a special action plan to vigorously increase domestic consumption for 2025. Several weeks later, Li reiterated in the Chinese development forum that Beijing would deploy more stimulation packages when the needs would have.
These insurances are likely to have contributed to improving the feeling of the market, and the fact that the objective of growth of the GDP of Chinas has also been set at an ambitious level of around 5%, could indicate the confidence and resolution of Beijing that the economy will improve.
Chinas Revolution
In the past, China was considered a known copy nation for the manufacture of Shanzai, or false and hacked products. This difficulty in innovation and dependence on the conceptions of others resided largely with an education system permeated by heart learning and a descending culture with a conformist approach.
This is why experts thought that China would find it difficult when the United States has decided to introduce restrictions on Chinese access to semiconductor and AI technologies. However, despite these restrictions, China managed to develop a very competent AI model in the form of Deepseek, which was unveiled at the start of this year, and immediately stimulated the image of Chinas as an innovator.
Unlike other models of AI, Deepseek has apparently been made to a fraction of the cost of other traditional AI models such as Chatgpt, and can have a more efficient coding diagram that allows faster problem solving. This prompted Donald Trump to focus on the depths of development as alarm clock for the American technological industry.
Many AI startups in China now reorganize their commercial models to compete with Deepseek, after a generalized adoption of second technology. As the AI revolution in China could potentially reduce costs and thus increase the efficiency of the financial sector.
After Trumps, returning to the Oval Office, investors around the world have tried to reduce their dependence on the United States by looking for investment opportunities elsewhere. It is not entirely surprising since Trumps Taps is unpredictable and how the new American rates were applied to a host of American allies such as Mexico, Canada and the European Union.
While Trump takes an increasingly protectionist tone, China adopts the opposite approach. Trumps leaning on prices and contempt for the economic interest of the American allies could mean that Beijing may not need to do too much to attract more nations and businesses to consider turning to the Chinese markets.
Chee Meng Tan is assistant professor of commercial economics at the University of Nottingham.
This article is republished from the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
