Did Donald Trump impose the greatest fiscal increase in our lives? | Economy





Politicians and economists say that President Donald Trumps deployment of the Liberation Day rate was an increase in historic tax in the United States.

Donald Trump has just imposed the greatest increase in taxes in our life, the Democratic Governor of California Gavin Newsom published on April 2.

Other Democratic politicians have made similar claims, including the Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, the American senator Chuck Schumer and the American representative Jared Moskowitz, while the Republican Mike Pence described him as greater tax hikes in peacetime in American history.

It is clear that the change as part of the April 2 plan is historic. Trump world prices have announced the target almost all the countries with which the United States is negotiating. All the countries on the list face a reference rate of 10%, others being faced with prices of up to 50%.

Estimates vary for the scope of tariff increases, partly because of the two -directions on specific prices and the unpredictability of the world market. Trump posted several times on the social networks which he negotiates with countries at their rate rates, so that the plans can change.

Measuring how the average rate rate has increased, prevailing on the price hike is the largest in almost a century. Measure according to the amount of tax revenue that prices will bring, estimates vary.

Five of the seven estimates, Al Jazeera has identified the classification of these new prices as the greatest increase in tax since 1951, the most conservative estimate which classified it as the most important since 1982.

Are increasing rates the same as a tax increase?

Experts say he is a fairtocalltariffsatax.

These are taxes that apply to American imports, said Erica York, vice-president of the federal tax policy of the Tax Foundation, a non-partisan thinking group.

Prices are import taxes that companies pay to the federal government when purchasing goods and materials from other countries. Companies often transmit this increase in costs for consumers.

The reports of the economic person dehnhythinkts with awakened political opinions describe the prices as a regressive tax, which means that the lower income groups are harder by the increase in costs.

Economists say that this price rate increase has not been seen for almost a century

Measuring price hikes is accompanied by challenges. The rate rates vary according to the country and include exemptions for specific goods.

Trumps the pricing policy was volatile, with prices announced and then withdrew back, sometimes during the day. They could change depending on how countries negotiated with the United States or react with their own prices.

One way to measure the size of the tariff increases is to compare yourself to an effective price of novelty tariff with Hiscorporic rates.

Various groups of economic policies, including the Foundation tax, the Yale Budget LAB and the JPMorgan Chase, estimated the new rate rates at 16.5%, 22.5%and 27%. Each rate is the largest over almost a century.

When Trump took office, the average effective rate rate was 2.4%.

When you measure new prices by expected income, it's always historic

Another way to measure the impact of prices is the expected collections of income. The higher the government, the larger the hike.

The Trump administration argued that by increasing income through prices, other federal taxes could be reduced. Economists previously told us that it was unlikely that high prices could generate enough income to cause significant tax reductions for typical Americans.

Some of the most important estimates of tariff income come from the Trump administration. In an interview on March 30 Fox News, the White House Commerce Advisor Peter Navarro said that non -automotive prices were going to raise around $ 600 billion [a year]About $ 6 billions over a period of 10 years, with an additional $ 100 billion per year from automotive rates.

One way in which economists have put these estimates in a historical context is to examine the increase in tax revenue as percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP).

A report from the 2006 Treasury Department has calculated this value for all the main tax invoices since 1940. Most of the most important tax increases took place in wartime, in the 1940s and 50s.

If tax revenues increased by the amount estimated by Navarro, $ 700 billion, it would represent approximately 2.3% of American GDP nearly 30 billions of dollars, making it the highest increase in tax since 1942.

Navarro did not explain how it came to this figure of $ 700 billion, but CNN noted that this would require a tariff of 20-25% on 3.3 billions of dollars in goods, that is to say how the United States imported in 2024.

Some economists have questioned the estimate of Navarros. Clearly, Navarro's estimate is bad at the same time, told York in Politifact. The prices will reduce imports and mechanically reduce income from income and payroll; If you do not account for those that you have considerably in the case how many income prices will produce.

The American economy could shrink, imports could drop and other countries could retaliate with their own prices, all leading to a drop in tax revenue for prices.

The estimate of income for tax foundations for 2025 was less than $ 258.4 billion, or 0.85% of GDP, which would make it the highest tax increase since 1982.

Michael Feroli, chief economist of JPMorgan Chase, offered an estimate of $ 400 billion, or about 1.3% of GDP. He described this as the highest increase in tax since 1968, but on the basis of the data from the Treasury Department, 1.3% of GDP would make it the highest since 1951.

Dean Baker, co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a liberal reflection group, told Politifact that certain income estimates seemed too low. He estimated nearly $ 1 billion in tax revenue.

In practice, some goods are exempt and the request will surely fall, so it will not be close to this top, but I think that even the JPMorgan number is very low, said Baker.

Five of the seven of the estimates that we have identified for the Trumps pricing plan has been the highest since 1951.

