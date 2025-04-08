Bahlil revealed the content of the meeting with Jokowi solo: gathering and economic speech





Solo, kompas.com – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadaliarevealed the content of the meeting between him and the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which took place at the Jokowi residence in Solo, in the center of Java, Tuesday 8/4/2025). The meeting lasted about an hour and was also assisted by the Minister of Population and Family Development, Wihaji, and the family Bahlil Talk to it. The group arrived at Jokowi located on Jalan Kutai Utara, village of Sumber, district of Banjarsari, Solo City, about 20.10 WIB. “Come and stay in touch with Mr. Jokowi, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia at the residence as part of the party,” said Bahlil during his meeting after the meeting. Read also: Bahlil and Wihaji meet Jokowi solo Bahlil explained that his visit coincided with the agenda of the return to the hometown of his wife in Sragen, in the center of Java. “Yes, I miss you too, and you eat together, continue to speak lightly, yes, economic development,” he said. The president of the Golkar party said that his relationship with Jokowi was like a relationship between teacher and student, who had been established from the start, he was minister in the Indonesian cabinet. “I am a student, Mr. President Jokowi of my time, member of the first cabinet. I became a member of the cabinet and many advised how to build the country in the future,” he said. Read also: Jokowi continued the defect concerning the failure of the production of esemka cars When asked if the meeting had also discussed the question of the last dynamic of the Golkar party, Bahlil gave only a short answer. “Golkar's party is fine. Everything is fine,” he said.

