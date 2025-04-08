



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday and said that the special visit reaffirms a deep friendship between the two countries and will open the way to even stronger collaboration in the future. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, who is also assistant and Minister of Water Defense, reached Delhi on Tuesday for a two -day visit to the country. It is his first official visit to India as a crown prince of Dubai. It is accompanied by several ministers, senior officials and a high -level commercial delegation. “Happy to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai played a key role in the progress of UND-UAE, a complete strategic partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deeply rooted friendship and opens the way to an even stronger collaboration in the future,” said PM Modi in an article on X. Happy to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai played a key role in the progress of the complete strategic partnership of India-UAE. This special visit reaffirms our deep friendship and opens the way to even stronger pic.twitter.com/lit9nwqkyu – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2025 The Crown Prince of Dubai said that the links of water-in-order are motivated by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunities, innovation and sustainable prosperity. “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. Our conversations have reaffirmed the strength of the links of the water-induced that is built on trust, shaped by history and motivated by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunities, innovation and sustainable prosperity,” he said in a position on X. The guest chief received an honorary care of ceremonies earlier during the day. He was welcomed at the airport by the Minister of State of the Union for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi organized a working lunch in honor of the guest chief, offering an opportunity for dialogue to improve cooperation in a range of sectors. The itinerary of the Crown Prince also includes a visit to Mumbai, where he will participate in a corporate round table involving Indian and Emiratis business leaders. The round table should explore the tracks for the expansion of trade and investments in infrastructure, energy, fintech, sustainability and innovation, with the aim of deepening commercial collaboration and strengthening economic ties. Dubai remains a vital duct in the cultural and commercial exchanges of India with the United Arab Emirates, supported by a large Indian and dynamic diaspora. It is estimated that 4.3 million Indians live in water, the majority of which live in Dubai. The formal diplomatic relations between India and water were established in 1972, and the bilateral partnership has not stopped developing, in particular since the 2015 Historical Visit of Prime Minister Modi in the Emirates.

