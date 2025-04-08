



Donald Trump was on the way back to Washington on Sunday evening of a golf weekend in Florida when an Air Force One journalist asked if there was a level of pain on the market that could lead him to back down his beloved prices.

I think your question is so stupid, replied the president. I don't want nothing to drop. But sometimes you need to take medication to repair something.

According to his own account, Trump had just won the Membest member-member golf tournament in his palm beach club and did not seem to have any care in the world: you heard that I won, right? he asked his press. But on earth, the markets in Asia melt, the index plunging so much that a circuit breaker was activated on the main map of South Korea. This seemed to be previewed the bloodbath awaiting American markets: the term contracts continued their Sunday in the fall, and the traders were preparing for the potential activation of the Brecuits in New York, but the prospect of a worse sale than the 2008 financial crisis and the Pandemic 2020 panic. Indeed, Monday, the S&P 500 was entered into the Territis of the Bear.

All of this, of course, is a fully trumping crisis, which makes the direct and radical price for the direct price that Trump signed last week, which threw the dismay of the world economy and the Americans. Its defenders, including Stephen Miller and Howard Lutnick, continued to make noise on deficits and promises that this will suddenly bring manufacturing jobs to Americans (or at least American manufacturing robots?). But even some of its closest and the most fervent supporters seemed to decide: Elon Musk, the technological billionaire Trump authorized to shred the federal government, published a video on his social media platform of Milton Friedman marrying the virtues of free trade. And his billionaire colleague, the pro-Trump investor, Bill Ackman, warned that we are heading for a self-induced economic nuclear winter: this is not why we voted, he wrote in an article. Meanwhile, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, who had previously told people that they should rely on Trumps prices, wrote in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday that prices would probably increase inflation and have a lot to consider a greater probability of recession. America is first of all good, as long as it does not end up being America alone, he wrote.

While Wall Street begins to light the president, none of this should be so surprising. Trump called himself Tariff Man during his first mandate and could not have been clearer on his intentions when he ran a second: the prices, he insisted, are the greatest thing ever invented. What did these people believe would occur when they gave the keys to the country's most powerful office to a man so singularly unskilled to occupy him? Thanks to pride, madness and a desire for chaos that he can exploit, Trump alone pushes the world economy towards the disaster. Monday, he posted, don't be weak! Don't be stupid! Try to defend his disastrous trade war. Do not be a panican (a new party based on weak and stupid people!). If the pain he inflicts while he golf and meets baseball players is a medication, as he insists, we can be about to overdose on it.

