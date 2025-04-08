Prabowo spoke to Jokowi before meeting Megawati? DASCO: I don't think it's







Jakarta – The president of the daily, Gerindra SUFMI DASCO AHMAD, said the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO did not speak first to the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) When I'm going to meet PDIP Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri. Because, DASCO assesses that friendship can be done with anyone. “I don't think it is (talking to Jokowi first). This is a meeting meeting with anyone,” Dasco told Parliament complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (4/4/2025). Dasco then revealed the relationship between Prabowo and Megawati which had been good. The atmosphere of the meeting, said Dasco, was warm and full of familiarity. Scroll to continue with content “Yes, if yesterday evening, it was between Pak Prabowo and Mrs. Megawati, the relationship was good and friendly. So the meeting last night was a meeting of kinship, familiarity and heat,” he explained. “So that does not think that time works long enough last night and many were discussed by these two figures,” he continued. DASCO said the meeting was a friendship between national personalities. According to him, meetings between national leaders are a natural thing. “Yes, I think that the meeting between the two national personalities or with other national personalities, I think it is a natural thing and must be done today,” he said. “All national personalities must then unite. How to think of the nation and the state during the current world situation,” added Dasco. He is known, Prabowo Subianto would have met Megawati Sukarnoputri. The important meeting took place at the Megawati residence in Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (7/4). See also Dasco Video: The Prabowo-Mega meeting is complete

