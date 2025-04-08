Limited options are growing China in the commercial “attrition war” with Trump

By Laurie Chen, Kevin Yao and David Kirton

Beijing / Shenzhen, April 8 (Reuters) – Beijing, feeling in a corner by the tariff assault intensifying the United States against China and any country that buys or assembles Chinese goods, is preparing for an economic war war.

Washington last week imposed importance price At least 10% on almost the whole world and much higher samples from countries like Vietnam, where Chinese factories have changed production. It drew reprisals of China, followed by new threats of escalation of the American president Donald Trump.

“The one who goes first becomes the victim,” said a Chinese political advisor, asking for anonymity due to the subject's sensitivity. “It's a question of knowing that can last longer.”

However, China has no excellent options. It will court other markets in Asia, Europe and the rest of the world, but it may not be a really exhaust valve.

Other countries have much smaller markets than the United States, and local savings also take a price. Many are also suspicious to allow more cheap Chinese products.

At the national level, a devaluation of the currency would be the easiest way to amortize the impact of prices, but that could trigger capital outings, while alienating business partners that China could try to judge. China has so far allowed very limited yuan depreciation.

More grants, export tax discounts or other forms of stimulation could be on the cards, but this is also likely to exacerbate industrialovercapacity and feed more Deflationary pressures.

Analysts have argued for years for policies that would increase interior request.

But despite Beijing's statements, little has been made to significantly increase household consumption, since the Daring policy chart This could prove to disturb the manufacturing sector in the short term.

Back with its own prices and export controls may not be very effective, given that Chinese ships in the United States are about three times more in goods than $ 160 billion it is important. But it may be the only option if Beijing thinks it has a higher pain threshold than Washington.

Until now, China has responded to the additional 34% American prices last week with a similar background. While Trump threatened the climbing of an additional 50%hike, Beijing has sworn to “fight until the end. “”

“China cannot inflict as much pain in the United States as it is because it manages the great trade surplus and, rare earths, has even more to lose export controls,” said Arthur Kroeber, research manager at Givekal.

“But it is now next to the point. The signal of Beijing's decision is that it will reject American efforts of domination and that it is perfectly happy to settle in an economic attrition war.”

“Precision strikes”

In addition to its own radical prices, Beijing can use its control over certain strategic products and certain parts of the business world to strike Washington where it hurts the most.

China offered a taste on Friday, when it Adding seven rare lands To its export control list, a decision that threatened to cut the supply of materials to the defense and technology sectors.

Beijing retains the possibility of extending orders to 10 other rare land or prohibiting exports to the United States.

In the business world, Trump has expressed his interest in a spin off short tiktok's us business video application.

But China also has a lever effect there, thanks to the rules it implemented in 2020 which oblige the company to obtain a technological export license before transferring its algorithm from “secret sauce” abroad.

China indicated that it would not approve of the agreement after the price announcement, Sources told Reuters.

Beijing can also target American companies with sanctions or add them to a list of unreliable entities, which so far includes companies which, according to them, sell weapons in Taiwan. Us Drone Maker CrazyWho had obtained its batteries from China, is one of these companies faced with Chinese sanctions.

“Our strikes are” precision strikes “,” said Wu Xinbo, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University.

“The main priority is to maintain the reservoir and the following is to use asymmetrical methods,” said WU, adding them include export controls.

Political bet

With Washington and Beijing trying to inflict increasing pain and the rest of the world considered as collateral damage in their trade war, it is difficult to imagine what a great agreement to defuse.

Economists say that Trump’s goal to balance trade with China is worried in the term of medium, since a team is the world's leading producer while the other is the largest consumer.

China, struck earlier this year by a 20% tariff hike justified by Precursors of fentanyl Rather than his trade surplus, is confused as to Trump wants and specifically rejects attempts at confinement, even if he declares preparation for talks.

“China does not consider American measures to be conducive to the creation of the right atmosphere for negotiations,” said Bo Zhengyuan, partner at the Council in China Plenum.

If a rapid agreement is elusive, it can turn into a battle of political will, where some analysts believe that Beijing has the upper hand.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered In Washington and the United States cities on weekends to protest against Trump, who also faces strong reviews of Wall Street for the world market tormented His prices caused.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to face similar resistance in his closely controlled country, and can align the monetary and budgetary stimulus for later this year to relieve part of the social stress if necessary.

“In the end, it becomes a game of which country can really manage its own population more effectively to manage the subsequent economic consequences of this trade war,” said Zhiwu Chen, professor of finance at the HKU Business School.

“Trump must face, or at least republican politicians have to face a lot of electoral pressure, and the American media are still almost free,” he said. “So I think Trump's ability to fight politically with China is not that great.”

