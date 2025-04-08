



The visit of the Crown Prince aims to stimulate cooperation in various sectors, such as trade, investment and technology, between the two nations.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Water, began his official two-day visit to India today with a high-level meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, marking its first official trip to India in its current role, underlines the growing and deep bilateral links between the United Arab Emirates (Water) and India, covering the strategic, economic and cultural sectors. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed the dynamic and dynamic partnership between the two nations, focusing on strengthening collaboration in key areas such as trade, investment and defense. Prime Minister Modi has expressed his enthusiasm for the continuous development of water-induced relationships, highlighting their shared vision of a prosperous future, based on mutual trust and a commitment to improve bilateral cooperation. After his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Sheikh Hamdan embarked on crucial bilateral discussions with Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. The talks have focused on improving defense cooperation, the exploration of joint initiatives in the field of security and the alignment of regional stability efforts. Earlier, Prince Hamdan participated in a crucial bilateral discussion with Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. Reunion has focused on improving strategic links, defense cooperation and collaboration opportunities in the field of security. The two parties expressed their dedication to strengthening defense relations and exploring joint initiatives that correspond to the common objectives of regional stability and security. Sheikh Hamdan's visit also includes meetings with the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar and other senior officials. In addition, the Crown Prince should attend a corporate round table in Mumbai, where he will engage with industry leaders to explore the possibilities of expanding trade and investment between water and India. This official visit marks an important step in the continuous efforts of the United Arab Emirates to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relations with India. It reflects the common commitment of the two nations towards long -term innovation, security and prosperity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/dubai-crown-prince-sheikh-hamdan-meets-pm-modi-discusses-uae-india-ties-for-a-prosperous-future-2025-04-08-984466

