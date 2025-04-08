American actions bounce after the shock of Trump pricesExBulletin





The merchants work on the New York Stock Exchange prosecution in New York during the morning negotiations on April 7, 2025. After falling strongly against three sessions, American shares rebounded on Tuesday.

The US scholarship markets rebounded Tuesday after several days of extended sales that have seen the stock markets crater since the announcement by President Trump of world commercial prices.

The resumption of Wall Street comes after actions in Europe and Asia rebounded earlier after a tumultuous day in the world markets on Monday. The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by more than 1,200 points, or more than 3% at the start of negotiations on Tuesday after three steep falling sessions. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ also increased by more than 3%.

But after the major slides and the significant volatility of equity exchanges last week and Shanghai Monday in New York, Frankfurt in Tokyo increased by equity prices will only repair part of the destruction of the value that has seen billions of dollars in wealth of investors suffered in recent days.

Despite the rebound, uncertainty remains

The main stock markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite, closed slightly higher on Tuesday, while Nikkei de Tokyo ended the exchange of the day in Japan up more than 6%. He reached his lowest level in 18 months on Monday, his listed actions that lost almost a fifth of the value in the past two weeks.

European markets also displayed gains on Tuesday, but investors on the main stock markets on the continent also underwent significant losses in last week, and it was even before exporters have really started to feel the effects of significant tariffs on European products sold in the United States.

Currency merchants look at computer monitors near the screen showing the reports with a photo of President Donald Trump in a exchange room in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday.

Toggle legend lee jin-man / ap

While investors are looking for assets that can serve as a replacement against uncertainty in other markets, the price of gold has continued to rise to more than $ 3,000 an ounce, which encourages financial analysts to compare current geopolitical and economic uncertainty to that of the late 1970s and 1980s, when gold prices have also increased significantly.

And given the uncertainty about the future role of the United States on the world scene, analysts claim that another active ingredient generally considered to be a safe refuge for investors, the dollar can also continue to weaken compared to other global currencies.

Countries continue to react to Trump prices

In China, a number of large companies supported by the government and listed companies have announced that they would buy their own actions, as part of a wider effort to calm local stock markets.

Heads in China said on Tuesday that they would not back up in the face of Trump's threats to impose an additional 50% rate on Chinese exports to the United States, saying that “China would fight until the end if the American party is determined to follow the wrong way”.

But other countries have expressed their desire to negotiate. President Trump said on social media on Tuesday that South Korea sent a team to the United States to try to negotiate an agreement after the United States also imposed prices last week on the Asian country.

