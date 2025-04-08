Donald Trump's war against history – Mother Jones





Authoritarianism cannot exist with free thought. He must dominate societal discourse and prevent debate. This means that he must also dictate history. The Nazis knew it. In April 1933, two months after Hitler became the Chancellor of the Germanys, Joseph Goebbels, his head of propaganda, proclaims that the year 1789 would be extinguished from history, which was revolutionary of the French Revolution, such as freedom, civic equality and human rights, were to be crushed. Germany, under the domination of the Hitlers, was to be linked to the story to a millennium which jumped recent European history and rise to the Viking era and to the ancient Greek and Roman empires. The Soviets have regularly photoshopped out of official accounts, literally erasing annoying history. George Orwell, of course, put it well in 1984: who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.

There are a lot of Donald pebbles prevailing him on the chaos and destruction fire pipes these days: his war against the government, the rule of law and decency; its reckless prices that threaten the economy here and abroad; his attacks of revenge-A-Thon against universities and law firms; its annihilation of public health and biomedical research communities; its assault against the American allies; And his effort to put an end to the Russian-Ukraine war in Vladimir Poutines is favorable. All have disastrous and concrete consequences. The demolition of the USAID certainly led to more deaths in Myanmar following the tragic earthquake, since previous years would have been on the ground by offering aid in the days following the disaster. However, we must also pay attention to more abstract efforts, such as his war against culture and history.

At the end of last month, Trump signed a decree wrongly entitled Restoring Truth and Sanility in American history. The declared document:

Over the past decade, the Americans have attended a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite the history of our nations, replacing objective facts with a distorted story motivated by ideology rather than the truth. This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by throwing its founding principles and its historical stages in a negative light.

The Republicans, who criticized Barack Obama and Joe Biden for having governed by decrees, did not mark a word of concern concerning the endless floods of EOS.

Trump was referring to long -standing attempts to explore the dark veins in American history, sexism, genocide and other unpleasant affairs that were crucial elements of national history. He called for a single objective on the unmatched heritage of nations to advance freedom, individual rights and human happiness and began this broader perspective to deepen societal divisions and promote a feeling of national shame.

The order essentially said that Trump is the ultimate referee in American history and had the right to police thought.

The conservatives who, once a time, yelled about the suppression of free thought and grouped that the great government told people what to think of any objection. Like the Republicans, who criticized Barack Obama and Joe Biden for having governed by the decrees, did not mark a word of concern about the endless floods of EOS.

Trumps Diktat has targeted specific examples, including a sculpture exhibition by the Smithsonian American Art Museum which noted that the United States used the race to establish and maintain power, privilege and privilege systems. But what is inaccurate in this declaration? This is precisely what slavery has done. Serving the right of anti-added theology, Trump seeks to whiten the original sin of nations.

In order, Trump said, it is the policy of my administration to restore federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums, to solemn and edifying public monuments that remind Americans to our extraordinary heritage, coherent progress towards a more perfect union, and an unrivaled recording to advance freedom, prosperity and human epul. In other words, no laundryno dirty reference to the mass murder of indigenous peoples, the abolition of workers, Jim Crow, the imprisonment of Americans of Japanese origin, the ill -treatment of Chinese workers, ugly interventions in Latin America and elsewhere, etc. Only glories of the United States will be recognized, it is loved.

Racismand anti-anti-racismruns by the Trumps decree.

Trump appointed vice-president JD Vance at the head of an effort to whiten the history of the United States, in particular by verifying exhibitions and programs in the different Smithsonian entities. He also ordered the interior secretary Doug Burgum to review whether public monuments, commemorative monuments, statues or markers have been deleted or modified to perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history or inappropriately minimize the value of certain historical events or figures. In short, bring back the Confederate heroes.

Last week, the Trump administration forced the cancellation of most of the subsidies granted by the National Endowment for the Humanities, which finances museums, historic sites, scholarships and various cultural and historical projects, including books, films and radio programs, such as Ken Burns 1990 Documentary The Civil War. The beneficiaries were informed that the agency would reuse its funding allowances in a new direction in the pursuit of the calendar of presidents. And, without a doubt, in the pursuit of the selfish claptrap of Dear Leader on the past of the nation.

Racismand anti-anti-racismruns by the Trumps decree. The document denounced the opinion that race is not a biological reality but a social construction. But this approach to breed has become the general consensus. Those who pushed the idea that race is a biological affair has often done so to establish a hierarchy of races. Guess what race they put up? And, yes, we can turn to the Nazis for a new construction on this point.

Trump launched a crusade not only against civil servants, legal and government standards, common sense economy, science, higher education, Dei programs and its criticisms and political rivals, because he features a broad power that will allow him to govern as an autocrat. It strives to become the big brother who determines which parts of American history are legitimate and who must be deleted and deleted.

Like other authorities, Trump seeks to manipulate and define the reality of the present and the past.

During the 2024 elections, the Trumps campaign was more a disinformation machine than a political operation. He staggered a fictitious story: the nation was invaded by violent migrants who ate cats and dogs and who took whole cities in America on average, while schools carried out transitional operations on children without informing parents and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliberately flooded the country with dangerous criminals and mental patients published by prisons and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals and hospitals Hospitals while the American economy was collided and mental patients. If an voter believed this false story, he really had no choice but to pull Trump's lever.

As president, Trump always manages a conformation of disinformation. Now it's just bigger. Like other authorities, he seeks to manipulate and define the reality of the present and the past. He tries to thwart the sometimes disorderly and sometimes disturbing affairs and, to borrow a term once deployed by the conservative hero Allan Bloom, close the American spirit.

Trump was never a fan of the truth. For him, reality is what works to its advantage. In his multi-font war against American society, he applies his well-developed lies to the history of nations and to follow in the footsteps of despots that have realized that the robust pursuit of history is a vital element of democracy and, therefore, a threat to tyranny.

