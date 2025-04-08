Connect with us

Politics

Devendra fadnavis on 'PM Modi's withdrawal plan buzz': even beyond 2029 | Latest news from India

Devendra fadnavis on 'PM Modi's withdrawal plan buzz': even beyond 2029 | Latest news from India

 


April 08, 2025 03:22

PM's retirement plans discussions were launched by the recent Sanjay Raut declaration that he had probably announced his retirement before RSS on March 30.

In the midst of speculation on the retirement plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with him approaching the age of 75, the chief minister of Maharashtra, became Fadnavis, said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister would continue to lead the country even beyond 2029.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra becomes Fadnavis and the deputy minister Eknath Shinde at IGF Mumbai NXT of the World Forum of India (PTI)
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra becomes Fadnavis and the deputy minister Eknath Shinde at IGF Mumbai NXT of the World Forum of India (PTI)

Discussions on PM Modi's retirement plans have been launched by the recent declaration of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut, according to which the Prime Minister probably went to the RSS headquarters on March 30 to “write his retirement request in September, referring to certain BJP retirement leaders at 75 years.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on March 31, the head of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena said, Prime Minister Modi went to the RSS office to announce his retirement. According to my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. RSS wants a change in leadership. PM Modi is starting now.

“RSS will decide the successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be from Maharashtra. This is why Modi was called to Nagpur to discuss it during a tight door meeting,” added Sanjay Raut.

Fadnavis erases the air on the pm retirement buzz

Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday: “I said that it was not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because, in 2029, Modi will be Prime Minister again”.

Devendra Fadnavis was expressed at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis had also rejected the complaint of Sanjay Raut, saying: “In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to speak of succession. It is the Moghole culture. The moment did not come to discuss it.

The senior RSS official, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said he was not aware of any discussion on replacement (PMS).

Prime Minister Modi, who is in his third mandate as PM, is 75 years old in September this year and whispers on his so-called pension plans due to the rule “No Ticket after 75” of the BJP, a policy introduced by the party in 2020 which indicates that individuals above the age of 75 will not receive a party ticket to contest the elections for the legislative bodies, including and state assemblies.

News / / India News / / Devendra fadnavis on 'PM Modi's withdrawal plan buzz': even beyond 2029

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/devendra-fadnavis-on-pm-modis-retirement-plan-buzz-even-beyond-2029-101744102945105.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: