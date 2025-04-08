In the midst of speculation on the retirement plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with him approaching the age of 75, the chief minister of Maharashtra, became Fadnavis, said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister would continue to lead the country even beyond 2029. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra becomes Fadnavis and the deputy minister Eknath Shinde at IGF Mumbai NXT of the World Forum of India (PTI)

Discussions on PM Modi's retirement plans have been launched by the recent declaration of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut, according to which the Prime Minister probably went to the RSS headquarters on March 30 to “write his retirement request in September, referring to certain BJP retirement leaders at 75 years.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on March 31, the head of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena said, Prime Minister Modi went to the RSS office to announce his retirement. According to my knowledge, he has never visited the RSS headquarters in 10-11 years. RSS wants a change in leadership. PM Modi is starting now.

“RSS will decide the successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be from Maharashtra. This is why Modi was called to Nagpur to discuss it during a tight door meeting,” added Sanjay Raut.

Fadnavis erases the air on the pm retirement buzz

Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday: “I said that it was not the right time to think of a successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because, in 2029, Modi will be Prime Minister again”.

Devendra Fadnavis was expressed at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis had also rejected the complaint of Sanjay Raut, saying: “In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to speak of succession. It is the Moghole culture. The moment did not come to discuss it.

The senior RSS official, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, said he was not aware of any discussion on replacement (PMS).

Prime Minister Modi, who is in his third mandate as PM, is 75 years old in September this year and whispers on his so-called pension plans due to the rule “No Ticket after 75” of the BJP, a policy introduced by the party in 2020 which indicates that individuals above the age of 75 will not receive a party ticket to contest the elections for the legislative bodies, including and state assemblies.