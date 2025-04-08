



In a major upheaval within Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the founder of the incarcerated party, Imran Khan, delegated a complete organizational authority for Punjab to the main leader Aliya Hamza.

According to party sources, the decision was made at a high -level meeting between Khan and a senior party leadership at Adiala prison on Tuesday. The founder of the PTI asked the party president, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, to issue an official notification confirming the new responsibilities of Aliya Hamza.

According to sources, Khan expressed his total confidence in Aliya Hamza leaders, empowering him to suspend or assign responsibilities to any member of the party in Punjab. “Aliya Hamza is fully allowed to make decisions. If she wants to replace someone or give him a new role, she has my full support,” the founder said in Reunion.

During the same meeting, Imran Khan also approved the recent appointment of Ehsan Toor by the president of Pti Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid.

Lawyers present in Reunion were also actively seen in search of Aliya Hamza to discuss urgent questions of the party, added sources.

Protests near Adiala prison

Meanwhile, tensions have evolved outside Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, where PTI workers organized a demonstration against a police check in Gorakhpur. The confrontation began after the authorities refused to allow the sisters of the founder of the PTI to meet him.

Several demonstrators would have been temporarily held, including three sisters and a cousin of the founder of PTI. The detained women were initially held on the lawn of a neighboring wedding hall under the supervision of the police. Later, they were released and escorted by the wedding hall police under close security.

All the women who had been placed in police custody were released, with Pti Mna Shafqat Awan, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Qasim Khan Niazi, who were also present during the demonstration. After their release, the sisters of the founder of the PTI left for Gorakhpur via the highway.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samaa.tv/index.php/2087331510-aliya-hamza-given-full-authority-in-punjab-by-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

