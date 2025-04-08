Jokowi was continued by potential buyers of Esemka cars, here are the requests: Okezone News

SOLO – The 7th President of the Republic of IndonesiaJoko Widodo (Jokowi) was continued by buyers of potential cars ESEMKA at the District Solo (PN) court, Tuesday (4/4/2025). The civil prosecution was filed by AUFAA LUQMAN RE A (19), a resident of NGoresan, Jebres, Solo City, Central Java.

AUFAA lawyer, Sigit Sudibyanto, said that his client had filed a complaint at the solo district court because he thought he had been lied to the purchase of Esemka cars. The civil trial was recorded with the case number of PN SKT-08042025051.

The trial for the defect that we have given to three parts, namely the former president and vice-president (vice-president) of Ri Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ma'ruf Amin then PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi as producers of Esemka cars, he said on Tuesday.

In his requests, there are two important points of the trial submitted by his client to the three parties. The demand is that defendants cannot keep their promises in terms of mass production cars so that they are classified as default acts, said Sigit.

For the first trial, his client requested hardware compensation worth RP300 million or equivalent to the price of two units of the ESEMKA car from Pick-up Bima.

On the promise of injury, the applicant said he was disadvantaged by his legal interests so that the defendants continued the lowest price of the Esemka collection car were only 150 million rupees. Because he wants to buy two cars, it's RP. 300 million, “he said.