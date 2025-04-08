Politics
PM Modi Slams Opposition on the protests of the Waqf amendment bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the beneficiaries of “Mudra Yojana” during the 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo | Ani
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi disturbed the opposition on Tuesday, including the congress for their protest against the WAQF bill (amendment), 2025, which was put into force with effect from April 8, 2025 by the government.
Prime Minister Modi said that the appeasement policy takes place behind the opposition to the WAQF law, which aims to ensure social justice for poor women and Muslims.
Speaking at the Risingbharat summit of a house in the media house after his government has informed the Waqf amendment bill as an immediate effect, Prime Minister Modi said that the WAQF modification law had been adopted for societal justice in 2025 while the UPA had adopted the 2013 law to appease the radicals and help the terrestrial mafia.
Taking a jibe to the previous government, he declared that the WAQF law had then become an instrument of fear and that by law, the congress soothes certain Muslim leaders and others.
Giving a detail and a pinching response against oppositions in progress against the bill on the modification of the WAQF, recently adopted by the two chambers of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi declared that the appeasement policy was contrary to the concept of social justice.
Ensuring Muslim women and the poor, PM said that the new WAQF law would maintain the rights of poor women and Muslims due to the new WAQF law aims at the well-being of common Muslims.
Saving a light on the alleged abusive use of the WAQF law earlier, he said that the country of the temples, churches and Gurudwara was claimed by WAQF as its properties.
In the midst of all opposition demonstrations on the new WAQF law, Modi said that exhaustive consultations have been held to supervise the new WAQF law
The debate on the WAQF bill was the second longer in our parliamentary history. The discussions on the bill lasted more than 16 hours in the rooms of Parliament accompanied by 38 JPC meetings, totaling 128 hours of deliberations, said PM.
He also added that nearly 1 online suggestions had been received from citizens across the country. This underlines that democracy is not limited to the walls of the parliament enriched and reinforced by the participation of the active public, he said.
Making a frontal attack on Congress, Prime Minister Modi The Congress obtained power resorting to appeasement policy, some fundamentalist leaders obtained wealth, but the question remained as what the common Muslim obtained during the times of the Congress.
What have the poor Muslims of Pasmanda obtained? He obtained negligence, illiteracy, unemployment while Muslim women were unjustified like Shahbano, said the PM said the opposition included the congress.
He praised the Parliament for having made a wonderful law in the interest of all of society, in the interest of the Muslim community.
Ensuring the Muslim people and dissipating doubts about the new WAQF law, PM has categorically affirmed, now the sacred spirit of the WAQF will be protected and the rights of Muslims, women and poor children and Pâmon will also be safeguarded. Speaking on his government mantra on development, he said that the delay is the enemy of development and that his government has decided to end it.
He said the government had made numerous daring decisions in the interest of the country. At the top, Modi highlighted the achievements of his government in all sectors and assured that the government is determined to explore the talents of youth in the all support sectors by innovation and entrepreneurship. He also inspired the success of the Mudra loan system, adding details that young people have greatly benefited from this program as women.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/amp/story/nation/2025/Apr/08/politics-of-appeasement-pm-modi-slams-opposition-over-waqf-amendment-bill-protests
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
