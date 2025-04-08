Spain PM goes to China, Vietnam, like the price of American Blitz Blitz | Northwest & National News

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to open new market opportunities this week during a visit to China and Vietnam in the heels of the radical prices of the American president Donald Trump.

The trip occurs while the European Union rethinks its global trade relations in the midst of the unrest caused by the American import rights announced last week which made global markets in a tailpin.

Sanchez is due to arrive in Hanoi on Wednesday for interviews with the best leader in Vietnam, in Lam, the same day, Trump's prices on EU products come into force.

On Thursday, he will go to Ho Chi Minh City, the commercial capital of the power of Asian manufacturing, to meet business leaders.

The Socialist Prime Minister will then go to China for his third visit in just over two years, where he had to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday and Chinese investors.

China and Vietnam currently sell much more to Spain than to purchase.

Trump announced last week that he would hit China with an additional 34% rate in addition to a 20% levy imposed this year. On Monday, he threatened with additional 50% rates compared to Wednesday if China does not withdraw his reprisal measures.

Vietnam, where Sanchez will make the first official visit of a Spanish Prime Minister, must be struck by a rate of 46%.

– “an error” –

Sanchez broke with the rest of the EU during his last trip to China in September 2024, urging the block to reconsider plans to impose high prices on Chinese electric cars and calling for a “fair trade order”.

The EU argued that prices were necessary to protect European producers from unfair competition from Chinese companies supported by the State.

China reacted by launching an investigation into the imports of EU pork products. Spain is the largest exporter of pork products in the block in China.

Sanchez “tried to present himself as a bridge between Brussels and China and to be one of the votes calling for pragmatism” which puts the economy first, said Ines Arco, specialist in Asia of Barcelona Center for International Affairs, a reflection group.

The opposition and the conservative media of Spain, however, accused Sanchez of having acted alone and without coordination with Brussels.

“It's a mistake to want to go from the United States to China overnight,” said Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the Spanish opposition popular party.

– “Level game swarms” –

Brussels, however, recently pointed out that he wanted smoother links with Beijing.

After Trump's return to the White House in January, EU Ursula von der Leyen called for “a constructive commitment with China”.

And the block commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, recently visited China to “promote a more balanced and cooperative commercial relationship”.

The “clear objective” of Sanchez's trip is to increase exports from Spain to China, given the enormous commercial imbalance that exists, said Miguel Otero, principal analyst to the Elcano Royal Institute's reflection group in Madrid.

Spain buys some 45 billion euros ($ 49.1 billion) of Chinese goods per year, its fourth largest trading partner, but sells it only 7.4 billion euros.

Sanchez will also seek to attract more investment in green technology after the Chinese car manufacturer, Chery announced last year that he would open his first European electric car factory in Barcelona.

Another large Chinese car manufacturer, byd, is thinking about a new investment in Europe after having opened an electric vehicle factory in Hungary, and Spain could be a candidate, said Arco.

The Minister of the Spanish economy, Carlos Cuerpo, said Monday that Madrid wanted to conclude “negotiated agreements” with China “to open our markets, but always with a certain degree of protection … Our companies, our industries should play on a playground”.

