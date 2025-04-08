





New Delhi: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (Water) praised the links of water-induced on Tuesday after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Crown Prince of Dubai of India arrived in India during a two -day visit earlier during the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. Our conversations have reaffirmed the strength of the links of the United Arab Emirates who is built on confidence, shaped by history and motivated by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunities, innovation and lasting prosperity,” he posted on X after meeting PM Modi. It was a pleasure to meet the Prime Minister @Narendramodi Today in New Delhi. Our conversations have reaffirmed the strength of UAEIDIA links which is built on trust, shaped by history and motivated by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunities, innovation and hardening pic.twitter.com/d3mxzptels Hamdan bin Mohammed (@hamdanmohammed) April 8, 2025 This is the first official visit of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum in India as a crown prince of Dubai and it is accompanied by several ministers, senior officials and a high -level commercial delegation. Prime Minister Modi organized a working lunch for the visiting dignitary and the crown prince also organized meetings with the Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar and the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh. “Delighted to welcome the crown prince of Dubai and the DPM and the Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates HH Hamdan Mohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Plan his positive feelings for our broad cooperation and our dynamic links,” said Eam Jaishankar. After Delhi, the Crown Prince will visit Mumbai and will also participate in a corporate round table with eminent business leaders on both sides. Interaction will strengthen the economic and commercial cooperation of India-UAE in traditional and futuristic areas. “Traditionally, Dubai has played an important role in trade, cultural and people in India with the United Arab Emirates. The majority of 4.3 million diaspora in resident India and work in Dubai. (With the exception of the title, this story has not been published by NDTV staff and is published from a unionized flow.)



