Politics
Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati
Jakarta, Kompas.com – The daily president of the Gerindra party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said that the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Do not report to the 7th president Joko Widodo Before meeting the 5th president Megawati SoekarnoputriMonday (7/4/2025) yesterday.
Dasco said Prabowo could meet anyone to make friendship.
“I do not think this is the case, this is a meeting meeting with anyone,” DASCO told the Indonesian parliament, Jakarta, Tuesday (4/4/2025).
Dasco said Prabowo met Megawati at the Mega Residence, Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, in the context of the Eid Rally.
Read also: Prabowo Megawati in Teuku Umar for the Lebaran gathering
The meeting lasted about 1.5 hours when Prabowo and Megawati exchanged ideas and experiences on the direction of Indonesia.
“If you unite your vision, I do not know exactly, but by exchanging deep ideas on the way in which the future of Indonesia is certain, and the complete meeting of intimacy, I see that we hear more laughs too,” said Dasco.
Dasco said the two figures also met four eyes, although he did not know exactly what was discussed by Prabowo and Megawati.
“What is certain is to discuss how the future of Indonesia and how together build Indonesia in the future,” he said.
Read also: Prabowo-Mégawati meets, exchange reflections on the future of Indonesia
For more information, the Prabowo and Megawati meeting has long been discussed, but was only carried out on Snein yesterday.
Initially, the question of this meeting appeared in 2024 after Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were elected presidents and vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia 2024-2029.
At that time, the name Jokowi was widely called obstacle to the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati.
The relationship between Megawati and Jokowi was cracked when Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka has argued to become the representative of Prabowo in the last presidential election.
The political observer Adi Prayitno said that there was speculation on the cause of the obstruction of the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati because of Joko Widodo.
Read also: Dasco to Teddy accompanies Prabowo Meet Megawati in Teuku Umar
“In the past, there were speculations that said that if the relationship of Prabowo and Jokowi was good, then it was difficult to meet. Conversely, if the relationship of Prabowo and Jokowi was tenuous, then the meeting was perceived as being easily carried out,” said Adi when he was contacted by Kompas.com, Thursday 3/4/2025).
The teacher of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta also has his own speculation linked to the involvement of Jokowi in this regard.
According to him, Jokowi is an external factor between Megawati and Prabowo.
He was surprised because Jokowi was often associated as an obstacle with Prabowo and Megawati meetings.
“Jokowi is still linked in this case. In fact, Jokowi is not a factor. If you want to meet, then just meet, there is no need for external factors that are associated. It is again speculation,” he said.
Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/08/22252451/prabowo-disebut-tak-lapor-jokowi-sebelum-bertemu-megawati
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How will the US Tariffs affect Italian food
- Toulsa non -profit
- Imran Khan supports the call to make Pakistan “hard state”
- The EUS response to Donald Trumps prices could be spicy
- GT VS RR, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch: What will the Ahmedabad play conditions offer today?
- Exhibition shows table tennis decisions designed by artist
- The EU imposes 25% additional rates in US imports BBC News
- Human assembloid model of the ascending neural sensory pathway
- The first reaction of Xi Jinping after Trump imposed rates of 104% on China
- Dividend yield is up to 11%! Here are three of the British passive income stocks to be considered.
- Trump voters are ready to trust him on prices, but there are signs of cracks in the coalition
- Game day US opens women's worlds action against Finland