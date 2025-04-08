Prabowo reportedly reported Jokowi before meeting Megawati

Jakarta, Kompas.com – The daily president of the Gerindra party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, said that the president PRABOWO SUBIANTO Do not report to the 7th president Joko Widodo Before meeting the 5th president Megawati SoekarnoputriMonday (7/4/2025) yesterday.

Dasco said Prabowo could meet anyone to make friendship.

“I do not think this is the case, this is a meeting meeting with anyone,” DASCO told the Indonesian parliament, Jakarta, Tuesday (4/4/2025).

Dasco said Prabowo met Megawati at the Mega Residence, Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta, in the context of the Eid Rally.

The meeting lasted about 1.5 hours when Prabowo and Megawati exchanged ideas and experiences on the direction of Indonesia.

“If you unite your vision, I do not know exactly, but by exchanging deep ideas on the way in which the future of Indonesia is certain, and the complete meeting of intimacy, I see that we hear more laughs too,” said Dasco.

Dasco said the two figures also met four eyes, although he did not know exactly what was discussed by Prabowo and Megawati.

“What is certain is to discuss how the future of Indonesia and how together build Indonesia in the future,” he said.

For more information, the Prabowo and Megawati meeting has long been discussed, but was only carried out on Snein yesterday.

Initially, the question of this meeting appeared in 2024 after Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were elected presidents and vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia 2024-2029.

At that time, the name Jokowi was widely called obstacle to the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati.

The relationship between Megawati and Jokowi was cracked when Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka has argued to become the representative of Prabowo in the last presidential election.

The political observer Adi Prayitno said that there was speculation on the cause of the obstruction of the meeting of Prabowo and Megawati because of Joko Widodo.

“In the past, there were speculations that said that if the relationship of Prabowo and Jokowi was good, then it was difficult to meet. Conversely, if the relationship of Prabowo and Jokowi was tenuous, then the meeting was perceived as being easily carried out,” said Adi when he was contacted by Kompas.com, Thursday 3/4/2025).

The teacher of Uin Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta also has his own speculation linked to the involvement of Jokowi in this regard.

According to him, Jokowi is an external factor between Megawati and Prabowo.

He was surprised because Jokowi was often associated as an obstacle with Prabowo and Megawati meetings.

“Jokowi is still linked in this case. In fact, Jokowi is not a factor. If you want to meet, then just meet, there is no need for external factors that are associated. It is again speculation,” he said.

