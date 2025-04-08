Donald Trump awaiting China's call to discuss the prices while the deadline is looming at 104%

President Donald Trump said he was expecting China before a 104% rate took effect, but other administration officials said they would not give priority to negotiations with Beijing.

The global markets were stabilized after days of carnage caused by the radical samples of President Trump, who have raised fears of recession and strengthened an order of global negotiation which has been in place for decades.

American shares have posted gains after a deadly sale that has erased billions of dollars since last week.

The American president has already implemented a rate of 10% on almost all imports on the world's largest consumer market.

Target prices up to 50% on many commercial partners should take effect on Wednesday.

China refused to bow to what it called “blackmail” and promised to “fight until the end” after Trump threatened to bring the tariffs to 104% in response to China's decision to equal “American” reciprocal functions “announced last week.

“China also wants to conclude an agreement, but they don't know how to start. We are waiting for their call. This will happen!” The president declared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

However, administration officials said China would take a back seat to other countries in commercial negotiations.

“The Chinese want to conclude an agreement. They just don't know how to do so,” the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.

“He [Donald Trump] Think that China must conclude an agreement with the United States. “”

She added that if China reached out, the American president would be “incredibly graceful, but he will do what is best for the American people”.

Pricing negotiations continue

“Right now, we have received the instruction to prioritize our allies and our business partners such as Japan and Korea and others,” said White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, on Fox News.

The Trump administration has put in place negotiations with these two countries dependent on exports, which could be hammered by the filled of specific prices in the country and the product.

China claims that the economic intimidation of Trump prices' Beijing says that Donald Trump's prices will increase the gap between rich nations and poor countries, while the countries of the region confront what to do next.

President Trump said on Tuesday that he had discussed prices, shipbuilding and potential energy agreements during a “big” call with the South Korean president Han Duck-Soo.

“We have the limits and the probability of many for the two countries. Their best team is on a plane towards the United States, and things are fine,” he published on social networks.

He said they also discussed the payment of US military protection.

Dozens of other governments have also contacted, and Vietnam and Indonesia have proposed to reduce prices on certain American imports.

Donald Trump's main trade negotiator, Jamieson Greer, told Congress that his office is trying to work quickly, but has no calendar for pricing negotiations.

“The president was clear, once again, that he does not make short -term exemptions or exceptions,” said Greer.

China is preparing for a war of attrition, and the manufacturers of goods, from dishes to floor coverings, make the profits and jamming warn to plan new factories abroad.

Citing an increase in external risks, Citi reduced its growth forecast of China's GDP in 2025 to 4.2% from 4.7%.

While the two largest economies in the world were spent, the Chinese Foreign Ministry criticized the US vice-president JD Vance for having declared that the United States borrows money “from Chinese peasants to buy the things these Chinese peasants made”.

Actions bounce back while Europe reflects on the price response

The stock markets rebounded Tuesday after days of losses, which prompted certain business leaders, including those close to the American president, to urge the president to reverse the course.

Vance under fire on the remark of “Chinese peasants” The comments of the American vice-president were widely disseminated on Chinese social media and received a strong reprimand of Beijing.

European Stoxx actions have rebounded on hollows of 14 months after four consecutive sessions of heavy sales, while the world prices for oil stabilized after falling at the four years.

The main indexes of Wall Street also rebounded in the hope that President Trump could alleviate his prices.

The European Commission is considering 25% counter-tariffs on a range of American products, including soybeans, nuts and sausages, although other potential items like Bourbon whiskey have been left out.

The block of 27 members is struggling with prices on cars and metals already in place, and faces a tariff of 20% on other products on Wednesday.

Donald Trump also threatened to impose prices on EU alcoholic beverages.

European pharmaceutical companies have warned the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that the prices would accelerate the change in the industry of Europe and the United States.

