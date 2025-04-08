



“Too funny not to share,” said the Instagram legend written by Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson on Monday. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently obtained a less welcome than the wand during the visit of a wildlife park in Texas. In a Shared video on Instagram On Monday by Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, the politician can be seen in the driver's seat of a car while visiting what seems to be a park or a safari on fauna by car. In the clip, Johnson and a watch for toddlers while an ostrich approaches the vehicle, familiar with the open window. The large bird, perhaps feeling a little confronted, responds to the curiosity of visitors by leaning and giving the former Prime Minister a fiery peak on the hand. “Oh, Cripe!” He exclaims, pulling his hand behind the offensive beak. The toddler shield while Johnson grabs the steering wheel to flee the criminal bird, throwing an explanive when leaving. “Too funny not to share,” said the Instagram legend written by his wife. The ostriches can weigh up to 300 pounds and measure more than 7 feet high. Although it is generally not considered aggressive, they can attack humans if they are threatened or food is involved, according to Theworldsrarestbirds.com. Watch the video Boris Johnson picked ostrich in a hilarious viral video Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quickly picked by an ostrich in a Safari park by car in Texas. Although the exact location of the park in the video was not shared, several local reports and observations have placed the Johnson family in Texas. Saturday, Granbury, Texas Eattery Stumps Lakeside Grill Published a photo From Johnson to visit a meal. Monday, Carrie Johnson shared an Instagram story of Dinosaur Valley state park In Glen Rose, Texas. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Johnson, who was Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022 before resigning due to the growing dissent of the party, is somewhat known to be taken in pictures in comic and ridiculous situations. Two reference incidents oft include a joke about Oj Simpson did in front of cameras in 2021 when he had trouble putting a glove, and another moment of the same year, he ended up fight with his umbrella During the unveiling of a London police Memorial. Other times Include when he was stuck on a TyroleanWhen he asked a police officer if he had trouble controlling the desire for his K-9 to work the legs of people or when Johnson Peppa pigle invoked During a Confederation of British industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/04/08/boris-johnson-ostrich-peck-video/82990635007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos