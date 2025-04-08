



Image: Dubai Media Office Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at New Delhi at the start of his official visit to India. During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan transmitted the greetings of the President of Water Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Vice-president, Prime Minister and Sovereign of the Water of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum; And vice-president, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the presidential Court Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also relayed their wishes for the growth and continuous development of the India. Prime Minister Modi has done the same thing, feelings, extending greetings to water leaders and expressing the hope of pursuing prosperity and progress of the Gulf nation and its people. Hamdan bin Mohammed meets @NarendramodiPrime Minister of India in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/boj5ufq3ot Dubai Media Office (@dxbmediaoffice) April 8, 2025 Sheikh Hamdan and PM Modi discuss the links The two leaders discussed the deepening of the strategic partnership between water and India, highlighting a shared vision and a commitment to improve bilateral links. The two parties highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation according to their long -standing relationship and their mutual development objectives. Sheikh Hamdan has reaffirmed the pride of the UAES to the sustained growth of its partnership with India, citing decades of mutual respect, shared interests and a collective prosecution of progress. He expressed his confidence in the realization of new gains in strategic fields such as investment, trade, tourism, industry, infrastructure, logistics, energy, food security, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and space. He also noted the importance of other sectors, including health care, education and defense, which appear in good place in the development programs of the two countries. Sheikh Hamdan underlined the Indian community contribution to the development of the AUes and said that the country remains determined to offer an inclusive and united environment to all residents. He underlined the world class infrastructure of the AUEs, efficient logistics and the flexible legislative framework as a pillar supporting the growth and investment of companies. Presence of India economic transformation under Prime Minister Modi, Sheikh Hamdan, said that water was delighted to develop the bilateral partnership to better meet the world challenges and capitalize on new opportunities. The leaders have stressed the importance of taking advantage of the complete economic partnership agreement and the bilateral investment treaty to encourage more investment and facilitate new joint ventures. Translections have also covered the need to improve the collaboration of the private sector and mutual investments, the two parties exploring the prospects for establishing new economic partnerships according to the development momentum in the two countries. Regional and global problems were also on the agenda. The leaders stressed the importance of dialogue in the resolution of disputes, the preservation of regional stability and the guarantee of a sure future and prosperous for their respective nations and around the world. Sheikh Hamdan meets the Minister of India of External Affairs After meeting Prime Minister Modi, Sheikh Hamdan met Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the India, Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The meeting has focused on examining solid and long -standing links between water and India, the two parties exploring the tracks to further improve cooperation in various sectors. Business Forum held In other news, Dubai Chambers also concluded the Dubaiindia Business Forum in Mumbai, held on the sidelines of the official visit of Sheikh Hamdan in India. The Forum, which explored opportunities to strengthen strategic economic links between Dubai and India, attracted more than 200 senior officials and investors, including a high -level delegation of 39 eminent business leaders from Dubai. On the sidelines of the official visit of Hamdan Bin Mohammeds in India, Dubai Chambers has explored new commercial and investment prospects with 200 business leaders at Dubai-Inde Business Forum in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ebvvbci1xf Dubai Media Office (@dxbmediaoffice) April 8, 2025 Entries of the Dubai Media Office.

