Donald Trump announces a pentagon budget of $ 1 billion: “ must be strong ''





President Donald Trump said his administration would increase the pentagon budget to $ 1 Billion, a record for the US military.

“We have to build our soldiers and we are very concerned about costs, but the army is something we have to build,” Trump told journalists at the Oval Office on Monday. “And we have to be strong because you have a lot of bad forces now.”

Newsweek contacted the White House and the Ministry of Defense for Comments via emails sent outside regular work hours.

President Donald Trump speaks alongside the defense secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Blanche office in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2025.

The new amount would be much more than the $ 892.5 billion than Congress allocated to La Défense this year.

It occurs after it was reported in February that the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, ordered the senior Pentagon officials to develop plans to reduce 8% of the defense budget in each of the next five years. The Pentagon also plans to reduce between 50,000 and 60,000 civilian employees as part of discounts of expenses and staff motivated by the Elon Musk government ministry.

What to know

Speaking at a press event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said his administration would approve a budget that will be “the biggest we have ever done for the army”.

It was not clear if the amount of $ 1 billion would be for the Pentagon alone or if it was the overall national defense budget, which includes other agencies.

Hegseth followed Trump's comments with a post on X who said: “Soon: the first assessment of the @Deptofdefense assessment.”

He added that each dollar taxpayers would be spent “judiciously” in “lethality and preparation”.

What people say

President Donald Trump told journalists on Monday: “No one has seen anything like it. We have to build our soldiers and we are very concerned about costs, but the army is something that we have to build. And we have to be strong because you have a lot of bad forces now. We will therefore approve a budget and that I am proud to say in fact, the biggest we have ever done for the military.”

The Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, wrote on his personal account X Monday: “Thank you Mr. President soon: the first Billion de Dollars @Deptofdefense Budget. The president @realdonaldtrump reconstructs our soldier – and fast. (PS: we intend to spend with taxpayer – on letters and preparation).

Stephen Semler, co-founder of the Security Policy Reform Institute, an American reflection group on foreign policy, wrote on X: “Trump plans to liquidate the advantages of Medicaid and Snap while giving the Pentagon a Billion of Dollars. If @thedemocrats cannot make a coherent political message from these fundamental facts, they are not an opposition party, even a party. “

What is the next step

It is not clear exactly when the Trump administration will publish the budget request for the 2026 financial year. A plan is only planned later in the spring.

Update 4/8/25, 4:10 AM HE: This article has been updated with additional information.

