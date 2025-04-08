Given the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogans, frequent and inflammatory attacks against the United States, Europe and Israel, it is not surprising that the overwhelming majority of Turks consider these countries as their greatest enemies. This is a serious problem because Turkey, as a member of NATO, is part of the Western military alliance. Unfortunately, NATO has no mechanism to expel an ill -behavioral member, leaving voluntary resignation as the only option for Turkey to leave the alliance.

Erdogans' attacks against the West are part of its strategy aimed at diverting attention from the country's Turkish public to serious internal economic problems and political disorders, aimed at strengthening its decreasing popularity.

A recent survey of the Turkish survey company Asal Aratrma ve Danmanlk revealed that 84% of Turks considered Israel as an enemy, 75% consider the United States hostilities and 55% see France as an adversary. Only 7%, 14% and 25% consider these nations respectively as friendly, the rest did not express any opinion. This anti-West feeling has been increasing regularly for several years.

Erdogans relationship with the president. Joe Biden was particularly tense. Throughout the presidency of Bidens, Erdogan was denied a visit to the White House. In an interview of January 17, 2020 with the New York TimesBiden, then presidential candidate, described Erdogan an autocrat, promised support for his opponents and pleaded for his electoral defeat. The presidential advisor of Erdogans, Ibrahim Kalin, replied by accusing Biden of ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy, while the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu [United States].

One of the biggest Erdogans shocks came on April 24, 2021 when the president. Biden officially recognized the dramatic change of Armenian Genocidea in American-turcid relations. Erdogan replied by saying that “the American president made baseless, unjust and false comments on the sad events that took place in our geography more than a century ago. I hope the American president will return from this bad stage as soon as possible. Erdogan also said that he would have a serious conversation with Biden on this subject when they will not meet during a June 2021 problem.

Beyond historical disputes, Erdogan clashed with Biden on Ukraine and Gaza; Turkeys obstruction of NATO membership for Finland and Sweden; And its purchase of the Russian air defense of the S-400 Defense System of the United States to block the purchase of Turkeys of F-35 advanced hunting jets. Erdogan also denounced American support for the Kurdish forces in Syria and criticized Washingtons' decision to welcome Fethullah Gulen, a dissident Turkish cleric.

Erdogans' hostility towards Israel has also increased spectacularly. After Hamas' October 2023 attack against Israel and the Israeli military response that followed in Gaza, Israeli-Turkey relations plunged in hostility.

In 2009, during a panel of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in front of the world leaders gathered, Erdogan directly confronted the Israeli president Shimon Peres, declaring: when it comes to killing, you know very well how to kill. I know very well how you killed the children on the beaches [of Gaza].

A violent confrontation occurred in 2010 when the Israeli forces rose aboard Turkish ships trying to provide help to the Palestinians in Gaza, killing 10 Turks and injuring dozens. In response, Turkey withdrew its Aviv ambassador and expelled the ambassador of the Israel of Ankara. Erdogan condemned the incident as a bloody massacre, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize official and pay $ 20 million to the families of the victims.

Recently, Erdogan intensified his verbal attacks against Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler, Mussolini and Nazi Stalintodays, describing him as the butcher of Gaza and accusing him of having committed a genocide against the Palestinians. He also declared that he would send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of Him, make him miserable and curse him.

Israel responded forcefully. In January 2024, the Minister of Israel Foreign Affairs tweeted: the president of Turkey Erdogan, of a country with the Armenian genocide in his past, is now boasting of targeting Israel with unfounded claims. We remember Armenians, Kurds. Your story talks about itself. Prime Minister Netanyahu added: Erdogan denies the Armenian Holocaust, massacred the Kurds in his own country and eliminates the adversaries of the regime and journalists.

Ironically, Erdogan and Netanyahu who refuse to recognize the Armenian genocide in selectively when it is practical to attack each other. In one of his most extreme claims, Erdogan recently alleged that Israel was planning to invade Turkey and annexing its territory.

The confrontations of Erdogans extend beyond the United States and Israel, overflowing in Europe. In 2017, he compared the German leaders today to those of the Nazi era, accusing them of engaging in fascist actions that recall the Nazi era. He also attacked the French president. Emmanuel Macron, questioning his mental health, who led France to recall his ankara ambassador.

Erdogans The incessant demonization of foreign leaders has fueled the perception among many Turks that the world conspires against them.