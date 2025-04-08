



President Volodymyr Zelensky, from Ukraine, said on Tuesday that two Chinese citizens fighting alongside the Russian forces had been made as prisoners of war. Zelensky said the two Chinese citizens had been captured during the fight in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine. He added that Kyiv had information according to which there are many other Chinese citizens in the eneys units, without providing evidence. The complaints could not be verified independently and there was no immediate commentary on the Chinese or Russian governments. The announcement came at a difficult time for Ukraine, because the Trump administration has apparently come closer to Russia while trying to act as a mediator in cease-fire talks. Tuesday, Mr. Zelensky did not suggest that the Chinese fighters had been sent by the Army of Chinas, but he underlined their presence as an additional proof that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia was not really interested in peace.

The involvement of Russia of China, as well as other countries, whether directly or indirectly, in this war in Europe is a clear signal that Putin intends to end the war. He is looking for ways to continue fighting, he wrote on social networks. Mr. Zelensky said that he had asked his Minister of Foreign Affairs to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to answer this. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, confirmed that he had summoned Chinese Daffaries Charg to demand an explanation. Chinese citizens who fight in the context of Russia Invasion Army in Ukraine question the Chinas have declared the position of peace, wrote Mr. Sybiha on social networks. Russia and Ukraine had foreign fighters in their ranks throughout the three years of war. In most cases, they are foreign volunteers or mercenaries, although the Russian soldiers called on North Korean soldiers. The presence of Chinese nationals on the front line in Ukraine has never been reported in the Chinese state media. However, there have been noted reports on social networks in China Mercenaries of country fights in Ukraine.

While China has claimed neutrality in the war, Beijing provided to the Kremlin diplomatic and economic support during the conflict, the support which, according to the Biden administration, allowed Russia to maintain its offensive.

China buys huge amounts of Russian oil and provides Moscow from technologies that can be used on the battlefield, such as drones. Since the start of the large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the senior Chinas leader, Xi Jinping, and Mr. Putin have met on several occasions and have deepened the ties of their countries to include more military cooperation. The announcement of Mr. Zelenskys on Chinese fighters came a few hours after having confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian forces operated in the Belgorod region in Russia. The New York Times reported last month that the Ukrainian troops had made a new cross -border push, in Belgorod, after being driven from the Kursk region. Military analysts said that the objective of the operation could be to divert Kursk Russian forces where Ukral troops lost almost the entire territory seized in a cross -border offensive last summer or to win a new plot of land that could serve as a lever in peace negotiations. In his night speech on Monday, Zelensky said that military operations in Kursk and Belgorod aimed to protect the Ukrainian regions on the other side of the border. Calling completely justified movements, he added, war must come back where it comes from.

